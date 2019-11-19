Aggies in the NFL: Aggie Talent Limited in Week 11

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M is known for sending quality talent to the NFL. This week, it seemed the former members of the Maroon and White struggled to reach headlines with their play on the field.

One player did reach the pinnacle point of the news streams, but not for the best reason. By now, it's safe to say everyone has heard of the recent events that occurred in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Former Texas A & M and current Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely following an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. During the fourth quarter, Garrett and Rudolph would exchange blows following a hit, lead to the former Aggie to strike the quarterback with his own helmet.

Garrett, along with Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers' center Markuice Pouncey were all ejected and suspended for their actions. Pouncey will miss three games for kicking Garrett while Ogunjobi will not play this week after shoving Rudolph to the ground.

Let's check in and see how the other Aggies preformed in the league this weekend.

Denver Broncos OLB Von Miller: A late comeback by the Vikings handed Denver a 27-23 loss on the road. Miller recorded three tackles and a sack against Kirk Cousins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: Tampa fell short this weekend to New Orleans at home. Evans finished with four catches for 69 yards. He is seven yards shy of finishing with his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: San Francisco best Arizona at home, but Kirk still had a productive day. The second-year wideout led the team with six catches for 41 yards.

Atlanta Falcons OT Jake Matthews: The Falcons are starting to turn things around following their 29-3 victory over Carolina. Matthews started at left tackle at helped Atlanta's offense finish with 349 total yards of offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars PK Josh Lambo: Lambo missed his only field goal attempt on a 46-yard try. It would be the first miss of the season for the veteran kicker. He would make his point after attempt during the team's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

New Orleans Saints OC Erik McCoy: The second-round pick started at center and helped the Saints tally 328 total yards of offense in their victory against Tampa Bay.

Dallas Cowboys DE Michael Bennett: Bennett made his mark in the team win against Detroit. The veteran defensive end finished with two total tackles.

Kansas City Chiefs FS Armani Watts: Watts saw action in the team's Monday night victory over Los Angeles in Mexico. The second-year pro tallied two tackles in coverage and on special teams.

Los Angeles Rams WR Josh Reynolds: Reynolds led the way for Los Angeles against the Chicago Bears. The third-year pro would finish with three catches for 55 yards in the team victory.

Cincinnati Bengals PK Randy Bullock: Bullock was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts, making one from 40 yards, but missing from 53-yards away. The long-time kicker would make his only point after attempt in the 17-10 victory.

San Francisco 49ers DE Damontre Moore: Recently signed for the roster, Moore tallied two total tackles in the team's victory against Arizona.

Did not record a stat: Cleveland's Ricky Seals-Jones, Cleveland's Damion Ratley, Cincinnati's Trayveon Williams, Dallas' Donovan Wilson, Detroit's Don Maulbach, Houston's Cullen Gillaspia, Jacksonville's Cedric Ogbuehi, New England's Jermain Eluemunor

Bye Week: Green Bay's Kingsley Keke, Green Bay's Jace Sternberger, Seattle's Germain Ifedi, Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill,

Inactive: Philadelphia's Daeshon Hall, Washington's Deshazor Everett

Injured Reserved: Baltimore's Daylon Mack, Baltimore's Otaro Alaka, Detriot's Tra Carson, Tampa Bay's Justin Evans