If the Texas A&M Aggies had one area that needed improvement after 2021, the offensive line would be a major contender for that project, and for good reason.

Despite a top-tier NFL talent in Kenyon Green on the interior, the rest of the Aggie line struggled with consistency throughout the year, more so due to injuries, rather than a lack of talent.

Green is now gone, however, taking his talents to the NFL draft, where he will have every opportunity to be highly selected as a Day 1 pick this spring.

As a result, the Aggies will be forced to reshuffle the interior of the line a bit, bringing depth concerns to the forefront of the conversation heading into 2022.

So who will start for the Aggies on the interior in spring football camp?

So who will start for the Aggies on the interior in spring football camp?

C1 Bryce Foster Bryce Foster will return as the starter at center in 2022, who performed admirably in the primary role as a freshman. He only improved during spring camp. And now with a year of experience under his belt, Foster should take a step forward, and be one of the better offensive linemen on the interior for the Aggies. LG1 Layden Robinson Returning as a starter on the interior of the line will be Layden Robinson, who brings physicality and a high motor to the Aggie front. Robinson could retain his starting spot at right guard, but could also flip to the left side to replace Green, depending on how the rest of the depth chart shakes out with the new incoming freshman. Robinson will be one of the Aggies' top linemen in 2022 regardless.

RG1 Aki Ogunbiyi

With Kenyon Green now gone, Aki Ogynbiyi will likely get the first crack at taking over for the future NFL talent. Ogunbiyi ended the season as Green's primary backup and performed well when given the chance to get on the field.

It will be a tall task to replace Green, but Ogunbiyi is talented enough to forge his own legacy. Agunbiyi was on the left side last year but could flip to the right in the fall. Either way, he should get an opportunity to cement the job.

247sports C2 Matthew Wykoff This spot likely would have belonged to Luke Matthews, but unfortunately, Matthews' career in Aggieland is over, due to medical issues. Now, this spot could go to redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff. Wykoff will more than likely have to battle the incoming freshman offensive linemen to solidify the role, but those players are not on campus yet. So for now, the job is his. LG2 Josh Bankhead Incoming freshman Kam Dewberry will challenge for this spot, and perhaps even a starting spot somewhere on the line in the fall. But for now, Josh Bankhead will likely sit as one of the primary backups on the interior. Either way, this position could be in flux. 247sports

RG2 Smart Chibuzo

Top Aggie freshman offensive line recruit Kam Dewberry could factor into the backup guard spot on the right side as well this fall, but for now, that job belongs to Smart Chibuzo.

Chibuzo, who served as the primary backup at the position last season, will also be challenged by income freshman Mark Nabou, who provides the same type of physical play and high motor as Layden Robinson.

