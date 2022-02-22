Trio of Aggies Taken in First Round of Pro Football Network's NFL Mock Draft

Despite their 8-4 finish in 2021, the Texas A&M Aggies had one of the most talented rosters in the entire country.

As a result, the Aggies will be well represented at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, with nine players set to represent the Maroon and White in Indianapolis.

And on Tuesday, Pro Football Network also had the Aggies as a major part of Day One of the upcoming NFL Draft, with three standouts from last year's team all going in the first round of their latest mock draft.

PFN's first pick from the Aggies was offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who was mocked at No. 5 overall to the New York Giants.

Said PFN:

The biggest need for the New York Giants could be listed as versatility. They need players with the capability of playing immediately and filling any number of needs on either side of the ball. Kenyon Green is just that: versatile. He can play any one of the five offensive line positions but should fit beautifully at either guard spot. Green has a quick get-off and mauls in both facets.

Green (6-4, 325) played both tackle and guard spots on the offensive line out of necessity in 2021, as the position group was hampered by inexperience and injuries. That opened the door for Green to show his versatility and willingness to adapt.

Both are valuable traits in the NFL, especially on the offensive line. Green has started every game since coming to Texas A&M, showcasing his durability.

Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times this season and was a preseason All-American.

Next up for Texas A&M was standout defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who was slotted at No. 17 overall to the Loss Angeles Chargers.

Said PFN:

The top defensive tackle on the board heads to the Los Angeles Chargers as they pass up on a few other solid options. The Chargers land DeMarvin Leal at a fraction of his potential worth, as the big man in the middle does just about everything right. He’ll push past interior linemen in the pass game and provide a ton of value and upside in run defense as well.

Leal elected to forgo his final season in College Station. The San Antonio native recorded 133 total tackles, 25 tackles for losses, 13 sacks, and an interception in three seasons.

Leal led the team in tackles for losses (12.5) in his final season and finished tied for second in sacks (8.5).

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports USA Today Sports

Last but certainly not least, the final Aggie to go in the first round was running back Isaiah Spiller, who was mocked at No. 29 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Said PFN:

As one of the teams with running back as their No. 1 need this offseason, the Miami Dolphins grab the first back off the board in Isaiah Spiller. As much trouble as he presents in the run game for opposing defenses, Spiller is perhaps just as talented as a pass catcher. His first step is almost always upfield, and he actually accelerates through his breaks. He’s a rare blend of speed, shiftiness, power, and pass-catching prowess out of the backfield.

The Dolphins are in desperate need of help at the running back spot, and as PFN's first running back selected, Spiller could fill that void.

Spiller, a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Aggies in three seasons, has been heralded for his violent rushing style and physical frame. A&M's rushing attack was one of the most consistent groups in the SEC in large part to Spiller and fellow runner Devon Achane.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here