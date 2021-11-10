Which Aggie Is Up For A Major Award?

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Kenyon Green Named Lombardi Award Finalist

    Versatile Texas A&M guard is one of four players up for top lineman award
    Kenyon Green is one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s best college football offensive or defensive lineman.

    The award is named for former Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi.

    Texas A&M’s star offensive lineman joins Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum as finalists. 

    Green, 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, has started at three different positions this season and is projected as a first-round pick in next April’s NFL Draft if he chooses to leave school early.

    The former five-star recruit has been a consensus All-American, a second-team All-SEC member and team Offensive MVP. Green was named a mid-season All-American by The Sporting News.

    Earlier this season, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher described what made Green such a versatile lineman and, along with that, a potential first-rounder.

    “He understands conceptually what's going on within the play, which allows him to move,” Fisher said. “You're not memorizing. When you memorize, it's hard man, and that's the way certain guys have to learn. Certain guys memorize their job and that's it. Other guys can understand the whole concept.

    “I think Kenyon really understands conceptually what he has to do across the board based off what we do, and that allows him to be moved.”

    The Aggies, now No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, face No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday.

