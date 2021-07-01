Aggies Land Coveted Four-Star QB Eli Holstein

The Aggies will have the quarterback of the future for years to come with Eli Holstein.

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Zach Calzada or Haynes King. If both struggle, Eli Stowers or 2022 commit Conner Weigman could be next in line.

It’s never too early to look into the way future. That’s the case with the Aggies’ recent commit.

Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein has committed to the Aggies following a recent visit to College Station. The Louisiana native has been considered to be a name on top of Jimbo Fisher’s board, making his commitment a priority.

Holstein is considered to be a top 10 player at the position entering the 2021 season. Last year with Zachary High School, he threw had 941 passing yards and six touchdowns through the first seven weeks of 2020. The team reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

In addition to the Aggies, Holstein also held offers from LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, and others in addition to the Aggies.

Adding in Holstein is a big gain for the Aggies in more ways than one. A native to Louisiana, LSU seemed to be the destination in play for him and the front-runner. Instead, the Tigers could face the pride of the bayou four times a season.

Holstein comes from a football background as his father, Scott, played football for the Tigers. His brother, Caleb, won a state championship as a quarterback at St. Thomas More before graduating and signing with Louisiana Tech last spring.

Holstein is now the second commit of the 2023 class entering the new season. Wylie (Texas) East defensive lineman Anthony James also pledged his commitment to the Aggies earlier this spring.

The Aggies have eight commits in the 2022 cycle, with five-star Weigman highlighting the class. Although Holstein is a name on the rise, the battle under center in 2023 and beyond could be interesting for the 12th Man offense.

