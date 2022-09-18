Watch: Texas A&M RB LJ Johnson Scores First TD Against Miami

COLLEGE STATION -- Welcome to Aggieland, LJ Johnson. At least welcome to Texas A&M's end zone.

The sophomore running back broke the 3-3 tie against No. 13 Miami (FL) with a 1-yard touchdown to run to make it 10-3 in favor of A&M. The score was a first for Johnson since arriving in College Station from Cy-Fair high school as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

The play almost didn't happen following a quick three-and-out from the offense. On a punt by Nik Constantinou, safety Demani Richardson caused a fumble on Miami returner Tyrique Stevenson. The ball was recovered by linebacker Chris Rusell Jr., giving A&M a fresh set of downs at the Hurricanes' 25-yard line.

Running back Devon Achane broke free for a 22-yard gain on second down. Thanks to a facemask call against Miami, the ball would be placed at the 1-yard line. From there, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher elected to run the ball from the jumbo package, using fellow running back Earnest Crownover as a fullback for extra blockage.

Johnson has been limited with his touches this season. He tallied three carries for 10 yards in A&M's 31-0 win over Sam Houston. Johnson did not record a state in the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

A&M quarterback Max Johnson has been effective in passing during the first quarter. Replacing initial starter Haynes King, the LSU transfer went 2-of-5 for 34 yards on two drives. Achane and receiver Devin Price recorded a pair of drops, while tight end Donovan Green and receiver Ainias Smith each have a reception for more than 10 yards.

The No. 24 Aggies will receive the ball to begin the second half.

