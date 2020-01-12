Aggies Lose DB Coach to the NFL

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Texas A & M defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist will be leaving College Station to join Mike McCarthy's staff with the Dallas Cowboys. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of YahooSports and confirmed by 24/7 Sports.

Linguist spent two seasons with the Aggies defense, conducting quality play from talent such as Donovan Wilson, Keldrick Carper and Demani Richardson. The veteran coach was instrumental in enticing players such as four-stars Jaylon Jones, Brian George and Antonio Johnson.

A native of Mesquite, Texas, and a former standout defensive back at Baylor, Linguist joined Jimbo Fisher's staff after serving one season as defensive backs coach on P.J. Fleck's squad at the University of Minnesota. During his lone season with the Golden Gophers, his secondary ranked 11th nationally in passing defense (174.5 yards per game) and allowed 16 passing touchdowns.

Linguist has coached for over a decade, making stops at Mississippi State and Iowa State. During the 2014 season, he served as the Cyclones' defensive passing game coordinator, helping mentor young talent into a top-three defensive finish. Linguist also coached at the University of Buffalo, James Madison, Valdosta State, and Baylor before heading to the north.

The loss of Linguist is now the second coach A & M will need to replace this offseason. Early last month, the Aggies would watch tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley accept a similar position under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Both the safety and tight end position saw success due to the emergence of freshmen Jalen Wydermyer and Richardson.