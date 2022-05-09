With college football's 2021 officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the top-ranked Aggies 2022 class, the transfer portal, and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

MAY 9 UPDATE

One of the top prospects in Alabama has Texas A&M high on his list.

Qua Russaw, an elite edge prospect in the Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School class of 2023, announced a group of top programs on Sunday and the Aggies remain in the hunt.

Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, USC, Miami, Oklahoma and Alabama State also made the cut.

Russaw was in College Station earlier this spring with Carver teammate and fellow elite recruit James Smith.

MAY 6 UPDATE

Top Texas A&M offensive line target Knijeah Harris will announce his college decisions on Saturday morning, live on CBS Sports HQ.

Harris included the Aggies in his final five choices for Saturday, alongside Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and Miami.