Former A&M Wide Receiver Claimed Off Waivers

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds has a new NFL home, after spending the first eight games of this NFL season with the Tennessee Titans.

Reynolds was signed by the Titans on March 23 after he spent the previous four years with the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds was a fourth-round (117th overall) selection of the Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2021, Reynolds played in five games for the Titans and accumulated 90 receiving yards on 10 catches, and nursed an Achilles injury during August and September, causing him to miss Week 1.

Reynold's signing with the Titans came before the team traded for Julio Jones, so after that trade, he became buried on the depth chart. Reynolds was used sparingly in Week 8, and did not play in Week 9. Reynolds asked for and was granted his release on Nov. 9 when the Titans waived him.

The Rams again showed interest in Reynolds, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, as they continue to acquire talent for their 'all-in' season, but the Lions have a higher waiver position thanks to their 0-8 record this season.

Reynolds will instead join his former Rams' teammate and quarterback, Jared Goff in Detroit.

While playing in College Station from 2014-2016, Reynolds played in 38 games and caught 164 passes for 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns. He averaged 17.0 yards per catch and 73.4 yards per game.

In 2015, Reynolds tied the second-longest reception in A&M school history with a 95-yard catch and run against Vanderbilt, and posted at least one catch in every game he played, including three 100-yard games.

