Rebuilding or Reloading? Aggies IOL Spring Depth Chart Outlook

If the Texas A&M Aggies had one area that needed improvement after 2021, the offensive line would be a major contender for that project, and for good reason.

Despite a top-tier NFL talent in Kenyon Green on the interior, the rest of the Aggie line struggled with consistency throughout the year, more so due to injuries, rather than a lack of experience or talent.

Green is now gone, however, taking his talents to the NFL draft, where he will have every opportunity to be highly selected as a Day 1 pick this spring.

As a result, the Aggies will be forced to reshuffle the interior of the line a bit, bringing depth concerns to the forefront of the conversation heading into 2022.

So who will start for the Aggies on the interior in spring football camp?

Left Guard

LG1 Aki Ogunbiyi

With Kenyon Green now gone, Aki Ogynbiyi will likely get the first crack at taking over for the future NFL talent. Ogunbiyi ended the season as Green's primary backup and performed well when given the chance to get on the field. It will be a tall task to replace Green, but Ogunbiyi is talented enough to forge his own legacy.

LG2 Josh Bankhead

Incoming freshman Kam Dewberry will challenge for this spot, and perhaps even a starting spot somewhere on the line, in the fall. But for now, Josh Bankhead will likely sit as Ogunbiyi's primary backup. Either way, this position could be in flux.

Center

C1 Bryce Foster

Returning as the starter at center in 2022 will be Bryce Foster, who performed admirably in the primary role as a freshman. Now with a year of experience under his belt, Foster should take a step forward, and be one of the better offensive linemen on the interior for the Aggies.

C2 Luke Matthews

A shoulder injury ended Luke Matthews' season in October, allowing Matthew Wykoff to serve as the backup to Foster. Matthew should be back in 2022, but it remains to be seen if he will take part in spring drills. If he does, he will be one of the top interior reserve players in the SEC.

Right Gaurd

RG1 Layden Robinson

Returning as the starter at right guard will be Layden Robinson, who brings physicality and a high motor to the Aggie front. Robinson will likely retain his starting spot at right guard heading into the spring unless he flips to the left side to replace Green. Robinson will be one of the Aggies' top linemen in 2022 regardless.

RG2 Smart Chibuzo

Top Aggie freshman offensive line recruit Kam Dewberry could factor into the backup guard spot on the right side as well this fall, but for now, that job belongs to Smart Chibuzo. Chibuzo, who served as the primary backup at the position last season, will also be challenged by income freshman Mark Nabou, who provides the same type of physical play and high motor as Robinson.

