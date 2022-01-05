Has Texas A&M Has Found Its New Defensive Coordinator?

The Texas A&M Aggies have reportedly found their preferred replacement for former defensive coordinator, Mike Elko, and he is coming from an SEC West rival.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Aggies have "zeroed in" on Ole Miss defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to the same position in College Station.

Durkin would come to Texas A&M just one month after Elko was lured away to the ACC to become the new head coach for the Duke Blue Devils.

Under Elko, the Aggies were one of the best defensive units in all of college football, ranking No. 3 in the country in scoring defense, where they gave up just 15.9 points per game, and No. 14 in total defense, surrendering just 327.5 yards per contest.

Durkin, who came to Oxford following a stint as the head coach at Maryland, was a godsend for the Rebels in 2021, helping to transform their defense from one of the worst defensive units in program history (117th in scoring defense), to a solid and respectable SEC unit, that gave up just 24.7 points per contest (51st in scoring defense).

If Durkin is indeed hired, he will have to deal with substantial turnover on the defensive side of the ball, with standouts such as Leon O'neal, DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons, Jayden Peevy, Aaron Hansford, and Tyree Johnson all on their way out of College Station.

On the other side of that coin, however, the Aggies have also assembled one of the best defensive recruiting classes in the history of the modern recruiting era, with talents such as Walter Nolen, Harold Perkins, Denver Harris, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and Anthony Lucas, among many others heading into the fold.

