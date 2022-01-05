Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    Aggies "Zeroing In" On Ole Miss' DJ Durkin As Defensive Coordinator

    Have the Texas A&M Aggies found their new defensive coordinator?

    The Texas A&M Aggies have reportedly found their preferred replacement for former defensive coordinator, Mike Elko, and he is coming from an SEC West rival. 

    On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Aggies have "zeroed in" on Ole Miss defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to the same position in College Station. 

    Durkin would come to Texas A&M just one month after Elko was lured away to the ACC to become the new head coach for the Duke Blue Devils

    Under Elko, the Aggies were one of the best defensive units in all of college football, ranking No. 3 in the country in scoring defense, where they gave up just 15.9 points per game, and No. 14 in total defense, surrendering just 327.5 yards per contest. 

    Durkin, who came to Oxford following a stint as the head coach at Maryland, was a godsend for the Rebels in 2021, helping to transform their defense from one of the worst defensive units in program history (117th in scoring defense), to a solid and respectable SEC unit, that gave up just 24.7 points per contest (51st in scoring defense).

    Recommended Articles

    DJ Durkin
    Play
    Football

    Has Texas A&M Has Found Its New Defensive Coordinator?

    Have the Texas A&M Aggies found their new defensive coordinator?

    44 seconds ago
    10809889
    Play
    Basketball

    Aggies Blow Big Lead, Beat Georgia At Buzzer 81-79

    Turnovers, poor foul shooting almost cost A&M a win in its first SEC game this season

    12 hours ago
    download
    Play
    Basketball

    Aggies Basketball Live Updates: A&M vs. Georgia

    Stay with AllAggies.com for updates on Tuesday's SEC opener against the Bulldogs

    15 hours ago

    If Durkin is indeed hired, he will have to deal with substantial turnover on the defensive side of the ball, with standouts such as Leon O'neal, DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons, Jayden Peevy, Aaron Hansford, and Tyree Johnson all on their way out of College Station. 

    On the other side of that coin, however, the Aggies have also assembled one of the best defensive recruiting classes in the history of the modern recruiting era, with talents such as Walter Nolen, Harold Perkins, Denver Harris, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and Anthony Lucas, among many others heading into the fold.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    DJ Durkin
    Football

    Has Texas A&M Has Found Its New Defensive Coordinator?

    44 seconds ago
    10809889
    Basketball

    Aggies Blow Big Lead, Beat Georgia At Buzzer 81-79

    12 hours ago
    download
    Basketball

    Aggies Basketball Live Updates: A&M vs. Georgia

    15 hours ago
    Shemar Stewart UA
    Recruiting

    Elites Still on the Board for No. 1 Aggie Recruiting Class

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16885385
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: Who Replaces Jahmir Johnson At Left Tackle?

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16885381
    Football

    Texas A&M Standout Offensive Lineman Earns All-Star Bid

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_16924556
    Football

    Future Aggie SEC Rival Oklahoma Lose Star QB To NCAA Transfer Portal

    Jan 3, 2022
    I7ZRH2AKCVBCXK622ZJFL6UVDQ
    Basketball

    Did LSU Loss Boot Aggie Women from Top 25?

    Jan 3, 2022