A&M Regents Plan Meeting With Jimbo Fisher — Here’s why

After three successful years in College Station, Jimbo Fisher is signing a massive extension to stay with the Aggies

Jimbo Fisher isn't leaving Aggieland anytime soon.

After finishing the 2020 season with their highest ranking since 1939, the Texas A&M Aggies plan to make a major investment Fisher for both the short and long haul.

According to reports from Houston Chronicle, The Texas A&M board of regents is set to meet with Fisher this week, in order to discuss a major extension with an annual salary of roughly $9 million. On top of that, A&M is expected to extend Fisher another three years, keeping him College Station through 2031.

Fisher, who joined the team in 2017 from Florida State, originally signed a 10-year, $75 million deal, fully guaranteed. With seven years remaining, this new deal will reportedly extend that number back to a 10-year deal.

Fisher, is 26-10 from 2018-20 since arriving at A&M. The Aggies enter the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll. The expectations are that Fisher will lead the Aggies to another deep run, with the expectations of reaching College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Currently, Fisher's $7.5 million annual salary ranks fifth in the FBS behind Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.1 million), LSU’s Ed Orgeron ($8.9 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.3 million) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($8.1 million). Should the deal surpass, Fisher would become the second-highest paid coach in college football.

Earlier this year, the Alabama trustees approved a raise and extension for Saban, advancing his salary to $10.6 million through the 2028 season. The six-time national champion with the Crimson Tide will turn 70 on Halloween.

The Aggies kickoff the season on Sept. 4 against Kent State at Kyle Field at 7:00 p.m.

