Aggies Prepping for Nation Leading Rusher in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas - Playing in the SEC, Texas A & M was destined to face several prominent running backs. It's accustom to see talented runners make their mark in the south before heading to the next level.

On Friday, they'll face perhaps the most dangerous running back of the season. Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard is sure to light up the field against the Aggies defense in the 2019 Texas Bowl.

“He’s sturdy, and he sheds a lot of tackles,” A & M safety Keldrick Carper said of Hubbard. “If you’re not coming with (purpose), he’ll run right through you and take it the house.”

Hubbard, a native of Canada, was recently honored in his hometown at the Edmonton Oilers game. The city of Alberta certainly should be proud of the one-man wrecking machine following his historic season in Stillwater for the Cowboys offense.

The redshirt sophomore shined for Oklahoma State on the ground, leading the nation with 1,936 rushing yards. He would finish second in rushing touchdowns with 21. A consistent workhorse with a rare ability to win with speed and strength, Hubbard narrowly missed out as a Heisman finalist while being named a unanimous All-American.

A & M coach Jimbo Fisher believes the Cowboys' secret star could cause the team fits early and potentially hand them their third consecutive loss. Thanks to his ability to switch gears, the Aggies coach called Hubbard a "complete back" when on the field.

“He can accelerate, decelerate, get that shoulder down, not take shots and deliver shots,” Fisher said. “He’s extremely natural in everything he does.”

The Aggies will return to the field for the first time since 50-7 loss to No.1 LSU in November. In Tiger Stadium, the team allowed 138 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. As a strength of the team, the Aggies ranked inside the top 30 for run units under the direction of Mike Elko.

Now, the team will be without their key run-stopper in Justin Madubuike. The junior defensive tackle announced he would declare for the NFL Draft and skip the bowl game. Junior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy is projected to start in place of him for Friday's game.

“Throughout this break I’ve been working harder, getting guys on my back so I can be a leader on the defensive line,” said Peevy.

Madubuike excelled as the team's top defender thanks to his success in the trenches. He would lead the team in sacks (5.5), tackles for losses (11.5) and quarterback pressures (seven) while tallying 45 total tackles. Peavy impressed in a rotational role with 32 stops, eighth-most on defense.

The Aggies started the season facing one of the more impressive runners in the NCAA against Clemson's Travis Ettiene. The junior standout finished with 1,500 rushing yards, seventh-most in the nation. Along the way, A & M would face seven other teams who featured a running back who surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.

All fell short to Hubbard, a hockey-loving running back who declare for the draft following Friday's action. Depending on his outing, that could sway him to return to Stillwater or make his mark at the next level.

“(Hubbard) is a great back and he’s fast, so we’ve got to be sound and play physical to get him on the ground,” A & M linebacker Buddy Johnson said.

The Aggies ended the season on a high note last year with a dominant 52-13 victory over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl. Odds could be against the hometown favorites as their previous appearance in NRG Stadium ended with a loss to Kansas State. A season later, the program would move on from Kevin Sumlin in favor an innovative Fisher

How will Friday go? It depends on how hot Hubbard could get. After all, his icy veins have yet to see run defense ranked inside the top 30 this season.