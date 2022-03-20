Texas A&M Still in Running for Elite 2023 Defensive Back?

Texas A&M had arguably the No. 1 recruiting class in the country after National Signing Day on Feb. 2. Thirteen A&M recruits made it onto SI's 2022 prospect rankings, the most of any team.

The Aggies even had four players in the top 10, further solidifying the unprecedented success by Fisher and the coaching staff on the recruiting trail.

Now, A&M will be looking for more fortune in recruiting, this time in the class of 2023. South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back Malik Muhammad continues to have Texas A&M at the top of his list, as the Aggies were the second team he mentioned when discussing potential commitments this past Sunday at an Under Armor camp in Dallas.

TexAgs Malik Muhammad 247 Sports Malik Muhammad Malik Muhammad

Muhammad took an unofficial visit to College Station in June before announcing in November that Texas A&M was in his top 12. The Aggies will see if the interest is serious later this summer, as Muhammad said he'll be making his decision a bit before the season this summer.

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year, but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won a state championship this past season.

Labeling him as just a defensive back would be doing Muhammad an injustice. He's likely to remain at that position in college, but Muhammad is a terrific athlete that can make plays as a receiver. He consistently lined up on the numbers for South Oak Cliff as a junior.

His potential commitment could give Texas A&M its fourth hard commit in the class of 2023. The Aggies will now continue the recruiting battle for Muhammad with teams like Texas, SMU, Penn State, and Michigan.

Jimbo Fisher Jimbo Fisher

