Aggies Richardson Named Honorable Mention in Earl Campbell Award

COLLEGE STATION - It's not about how you start, but rather how you finish. That's how Texas A & M running back Cordarrian Richardson should feel heading into the final two games of the season.

After missing a majority of the start to 2019, the sophomore runner has helped the Aggies offense add another element to their offense. In the past several weeks, many have begun to notice his success.

Richardson was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mentions list after his two touchdown performance in the Aggies' 30-6 win over South Carolina. The SPORTyler committee announced the nomination Tuesday morning.

Richardson rushed for a career-high 130 yards on just six carries including a career-long 75-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter. His six carries were the fewest for an Aggie in a 100-yard game against an SEC opponent, besting Travyeon Williams' eight carries for 127 yards against Auburn in 2016.

Against the Gamecocks, Richardson hauled in his first reception as an Aggie when he caught a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It would be the only touchdown pass quarterback Kellen Mond would throw on Saturday night.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

The No.24 Aggies will travel to Athens, Ga. this weekend to face No.4 Georgia in Samford Stadium. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports.