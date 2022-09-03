Lighting Delay Halts Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M currently holds a 17-0 lead over Sam Houston entering the second half. Unfortunately, 12th Man fans will have to wait for the game to resume due to a lightning delay.

Due to the NCAA ruling, A&M and Sam Houston must wait at least 30 minutes before resuming play. Lighting stuck in the College Station-Bryan area minutes before the third quarter began.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is looking to see if sophomore Haynes King can be the long-term option at quarterback. Initially, the starter to begin the 2021 season, King suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 2 against Colorado, allowing Zach Calzada to start for the remainder of the year.

King’s results have been mixed. While the stat line reads 231 yards and two touchdowns, both scores have come on 60-plus yards throws. The Longview native missed a wide-open Evan Stewart in the corner of the end zone during the second quartet. He also threw into double coverage, leading to an interception by Bearkats safety BJ Foster.

Defensively, the front seven has had its way with Sam Houston quarterback Jordan Yates. Led by sophomore defensive end Fadil Diggs and freshman phenom Shemar Stewart, the Aggies have registered 13 pressures through 30 minutes. The Kats have tallied 109 yards of total offense.

A&M sophomore safety Jardin Gilbert recorded an interception in the second quarter, halting Sam Houston’s best drive in its track. Receiver Ainias Smith leads the Aggies with three catches for 103 yards, including hauling in a 63-yard touchdown just before halftime.

AllAggies.com will continue to keep you up to date with the game’s return. A&M is set to receive the ball to begin the third quarter.

