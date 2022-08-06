With college football's 2021 officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the top-ranked Aggies 2022 class, the transfer portal, and beyond

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

One of the top wide receivers in the 2023 class, Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA) star Shelton Sampson Jr., has made his college decision... and he is heading to the SEC.

On Saturday, Sampson Jr. committed to the LSU Tigers, picking Brian Kelly's new-look program over the likes of Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida State.

Sampson has been on the Catholic varsity squad since his freshman season, helping to lead his team to a 33-4 record, with three state title appearances and two state championship wins in three seasons.

Sampson also held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, among others.

David Hicks may be the top in-state target left on the board for Texas A&M football recruiting in the class of 2023. And while the Aggies have been hot on the trail, Hick maintains his patience in working towards a decision later this year.

Jimbo Fisher's program has been viewed as the team to beat for some time, and the on-field product is a big reason why. A&M's No. 1 class last cycle featured a bevy of defensive linemen recruits, so the sell is about the rising-senior being able to challenge for immediate playing time without being the focal point of the positional unit.

The off-field angle from A&M is still selling, too.

“Just everything about the school just really stands out very much,” Hicks told Chad Simmons.

As for that timeline, Hicks confirmed to Simmons he was still several months away from a decision. December or January could be announcement points for the Katy (Texas) Paetow star.

Hicks is also considering the likes of Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Michigan State and Oregon in addition to A&M.

Official offer day began August 1 and they have been rolled out and promoted via social media ever since.

For Texas A&M, red-hot on the recruiting trail after the big pool party over the weekend, was as busy as any program in the mix. Interestingly enough, official tenders were sent out to all Aggie commitments, but also some key recruits committed elsewhere that TAMU continues to push for.

Among them are LSU wide receiver commitment Jalen Brown, UCLA running back commitment Roderick Robinson II, South Carolina linebacker commitment Grayson Howard, Alabama defensive back commitment Tony Mitchell and others.

Mitchell, of course, was among the weekend visitors to College Station.

An elite wide receiver has included the Aggies in his final four group ahead of his commitment date.

Baton Rouge (LA) WR Shelton Sampson Jr. is down to four schools and has locked in a decision date of August 6th.

Along with Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, and Florida State made the cut.

Sampson was in College Station (TX) on July 30th for the Texas A&M pool party event.

Sampson will make his decision known precisely at 3:06 PM CT on August 6th.

The Baton Rouge native helped Catholic High School to back-to-back Louisiana Division 1 state championships .

A new name to know at quarterback to Texas A&M is Chris Parson.

The former Florida State commitment, who grew up in the Dallas area before moving to Tennessee last year, told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. the Aggies made contact with him over the weekend.

Many programs have been in on the Elite 11 Finalist, who still has three official visits to take before his recruitment is over.

An Aggie offer has yet to materialize, but Parson could be next man up depending on top target Austin Novosad's final decision. The current Baylor commitment is considering A&M, Notre Dame and Ohio State along with the Bears.

An elite wide receiver has locked in a visit date to Texas A&M.

Baton Rouge (LA) Shelton Sampson Jr. will visit Texas A&M on July 30th.

July 30th is the date of the big Aggie pool party. Other top athletes will attend the pool party including Ryan (TX) LB Anthony Hill.

Sampson recently dropped his top six schools, and the Aggies are in the mix. Along with Texas A&M, Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, and Florida State are in contention for Sampson's signature.

An elite linebacker is down to seven schools with a decision date in mind, and the Aggies are in contention.

Baton Rouge (LA) LB Jaiden Ausberry dropped his final seven schools on Tuesday and has set a commitment date of August 4th.

Along with Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, and Auburn made the cut.

Ausberry took an official visit to College Station on June 17th. He took official visits to Michigan, Notre Dame, and Auburn as well.

Aggie fans can watch Ausberry make his decision live on CBS Sports HQ at 6:30 PM CT.

One of the top offensive linemen in the state of Texas is down to five schools.

Austin (TX) OL T.J. Shanahan released his final five group on Saturday, and the Aggies are in the mix.

Along with Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Georgia, and LSU made the cut.

Shanahan is an Orlando (FL) native. He moved to Austin in the summer of 2021, where he attends Westlake High School.

Shanahan projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.

Shanahan recently took an official visit to College Station (TX) in June. The Aggies have been trending well in Shanahan's recruitment for some time.

If Shanahan were to commit to the Aggies, he would become the second offensive line commit in their 2023 recruiting class, joining Colton Thomasson.

Once Austin Novosad took a pause from his busy recruitment, thanks in part to the Elite 11 event to end the month of June followed by a recruiting dead period stretching until July 24, a new timeline would emerge.

Throw in a new offer from Notre Dame, and now four programs are in contention for a final decision from the current Baylor Bear commitment. A&M, BU, the Irish and Ohio State are the finalists for the Dripping Springs (Texas) High School star.

Notre Dame has yet to host him as a priority prospect, though there is a small window of opportunity at the end of July as the Irish host prospects two weekends from now. Novosad told SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. he has not yet penciled in a visit, though he is vetting the Irish as much as possible after taking official visits to the three additional contenders.

Once looking like a late July decision-maker, Novosad could now stretch his recruitment just a bit longer to give the Irish its due diligence, he added. He originally picked Baylor back in December.

The Aggies remain in contention for one of the nation's top defensive backs.

Saint Louis (MO) safety Marvin Burks Jr. dropped his top five schools on Monday, and the Aggies are in the mix.

Along with Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss made the cut.

Bruks released a top 15 in April which excluded Missouri, LSU, and Oklahoma. The trio of schools are new additions to his top group.

Burks recently tripped to College Station (TX) for an official visit. He has taken official visits to Ole Miss and Missouri as well.

The nation's top defensive back in the class of 2024 has included the Aggies in his top ten group.

Bradenton (FL) defensive back Desmond Ricks is down to ten schools, and the Aggies remain in the hunt.

Along with Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Florida, Jackson State, and Oklahoma made the cut.

Ricks has yet to visit Texas A&M.

The Virginia native transferred to IMG Academy in 2020.

Ricks is the number one defensive back in the class of 2024. He is likely the top non-quarterback in his class.

Texas A&M is in the mix for one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country.

Andy Jean, the Miami (Fla.) Northwestern star, announced his top five programs on Saturday via social media to commemorate his birthday.

In addition to A&M, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Miami made the cut for Jean, who de-committed from Miami program on March 30.

Jean has been busy of late on the visit front. Florida received the most recent official visit to date, taking place in late June. He was in College Station for an official visit earlier in the month, hosted by fellow wide receiver and Miami native Yulkeith Brown. Miami and Florida State also got him on campus in June.

As a junior, Jean led the Northwestern Bulls with more than 700 receiving yards and eight touchdowns to his name. He also excels as a sprinter on the varsity track and field circuit.

The Aggies lost out on another top passer in the 2023 class on Friday, when Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) quarterback Dante Moore committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Moore picked the Ducks over offers from the Aggies and Notre Dame, among others.

Moore has been a starter for Martin Luther King since his freshman season, throwing from 7,488 yards and 103 touchdowns to just six interceptions in his career.

Last season, Moore completed 177 of 244 of his passes (72.5 percent) for 3,046 yards and 40 touchdowns with just three interceptions, all while leading his team to a 13-1 record and a state title.

Moore is coming fresh off of being named Sports Illustrated's MVP at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

One of the top passers in the 2023 class, Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) quarterback Dante Moore, has revealed the date of his commitment, and it is coming soon.

Moore is set to announce his decision on Friday, July 8, when he will make his final choice between Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, and Penn State.

It is unknown whether Oregon's seemingly inevitable move out of the Pac 12 will have an impact on his decision.

One of the nation's top wide receivers has included the Aggies in his final five group and has set a decision date.

Miami (FL) wide receiver Jalen Brown in down to five schools ahead of his July 8th commitment date.

Along with Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan, LSU, and Miami made the cut.

As a junior at Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL), Brown caught 56 passes for 1033 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His electric speed and athleticism has drawn the attention of almost every major football program in the country.

Brown will make his decision known on July 8th via his personal Instagram account.

Aggies class of 2024 quarterback target D.J. Lagway has announced his intention to visit Aggieland. As one of the top-5 quarterbacks in the class, Lagway, who will be a junior at Willis High School (Willis, Texas), has been a priority recruit for Texas A&M.

Lagway has received offers from other schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, LSU, Florida, and a dozen other programs.

Elite class of 2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams - who named A&M in his final five - will announce his decision on Sept. 27.

The 6-5, 190-pound pass-catcher from Lakeland, Florida received over 40 total offers.

The Aggies are in the running for one of the nation's top corners, in South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back, Malik Muhammad, who released his final three on Thursday.

Alongside the Longhorns, Muhammad listed Texas and Alabama as his other finalists.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, Muhammad also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin and many more.

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year, but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won a state championship this past season.

During the state title run, Muhammad finished with 68 tackles, six pass breakups three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Labeling him as just a defensive back, however, would be doing Muhammad an injustice. He's likely to remain at that position in college, but Muhammad is a terrific athlete that can make plays as a receiver, consistently lined up on the numbers for South Oak Cliff as a junior.

The Aggies have found themselves as one of the finalists for the top defensive players in the 2023 class, in Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill.

The Aggies made the final cut alongside their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

Hill exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team (alongside current Longhorn J'Tavion Sanders) to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Texas A&M is one of two finalists for one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 class, Gaither (Tampa, FL) athlete, Eugene Wilson III.

The Aggies are one of just two schools in the running for the 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster along with the Florida Gators.

Wilson plays both ways for Gaither, catching 62 passes for 925 yards and seven touchdowns, to go along with 23 tackles, five pass breakups and four interceptions in 2022.

Talented class of 2023 wideout William "1" Fowles has named Texas A&M in his final four schools. The 6-2, 195-pound pass-catcher from Dade Christian School (Hialeah, Florida) also has Ole Miss, Georgia, and Miami on his list.

In 2021, Fowles brought in 47 passes for 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. In a game against Opa Locka Monsignor Pace that season, Fowles caught seven passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.

Elite class of 2023 edge rusher Chandavian "Young King" Bradley has named Texas A&M in his final three schools. South Carolina and Tennessee are the others.

The 6-4.5, 220-pounder from Platte County (MO) High School has received offers from virtually every major program across the country, including Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, and LSU.

Alabaster (AL) Thompson DB Tony Mitchell has committed to Alabama, choosing the Tide over his other three finalists, A&M, Georgia, and Auburn. Mitchell released his top four schools this past week and traveled to Tuscaloosa on Sunday to commit to coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

“The player development and opportunity to win a National Championship every year made it an easy decision for me,” Mitchell told 247Sports. “The best players go play at Alabama and they produce first-rounders every year.”

One of the Aggies' top targets, Pittsburg (CA) Jaden Rashada, is heading to the ACC.

On Sunday, Rashada announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes and new head coach Mario Cristobal.

The Aggies were once a program Rashada referred to as a 'dream offer,' and will now turn their attention towards other top signal-callers, such as Dante Moore and Baylor Commit, Austin Novosad.

Rashada picked Miami over Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, and Cal.

Texas A&M just hosted Anthony Evans, so it's no surprise the Aggies made the cut among his top schools on Saturday.

The football and track standout from Converse (Texas) Judson High School made the announcement via social media, including the Aggies along with Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, TCU, Penn State, Houston and UTSA.

Evans, a projected wide receiver, visited College Station last weekend for his final planned official visit. Georgia and Oklahoma have also hosted him officially, to date.

This spring, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound prospect made national news in running one of the fastest 100-meter dash times in America, clocking a 10.27 in April.

Offered by A&M in May, Evans was once committed to Arkansas in this cycle.

Desoto (TX) WR Johntay Cook II dropped his final three schools on Friday, and Aggies have missed the cut.

Texas, Michigan, and Oregon emerged as Cook's final three.

This announcement comes just one day after QB Arch Manning pledged his commitment to Texas.

Cook and Manning have developed a close relationship throughout their recruitment and have frequently discussed the possibility of linking up in college.

With Manning now in the fold, Texas sits in a favorable position to land Cook's commitment.

The Aggies have found themselves in the final group for one of the nation's top 2023 defensive backs, Thompson (Alabaster, AL) corner, Tony Mitchell.

Mitchell also included Alabama, Auburn and Georgia in his list of finalists.

Mitchell is planning an official visit to College Station on July 31.

Arch Manning has committed to the Texas Longhorns.

“There’s a LeBron-like feeling about Arch Manning. LBJ’s high school games got national television exposure in the early 2000s,” Sports Illustrated's, Chris Mannix tweeted following one of Manning’s 2021 games. “Betting ESPN will give Manning — a sophomore — a lot of run on its networks, too. He looks like a special QB.”More than that, however, the impact on the Longhorns, will almost instantly turn that program into the nation's premier destination for top-level recruits.

With the nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli, comes star power, publicity, and excitement; an excitement that has not been seen around the 40 acres since the signing of Chris Simms in 1999. - LonghornsCountry.com

One of the top wide receivers in the nation has the Aggies at the top of his list.

Brandon Innis, the super-talented pass catcher out of American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) has the Aggies in his top-6 finalists, alongside some of the best programs in the country.

Alongside A&M, Innis is also considering LSU, Alabama, USC, Ohio State and Miami.

One of the best quarterbacks in America isn't quite ready to decide.

Chatter around Jaden Rashada not following through with his June 18 commitment date has been prevalent since his comments at the OT7 event in Las Vegas last weekend and they have more merit now.

Multiple sources tell SI that Rashada will instead commit on June 26. It means he could theoretically take one more official visit before making the final call, if true, between Miami and Oregon.

Rashada has already visited, in order, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU and Florida for officials. Cal makes the other program in his final list of top schools.

"They've got something pretty good building up there," Rashada said of College Station. "Maybe they're a trigger man away. But they made a real good impression on me and my family, so I thought it was a real good, valuable trip."

One of the best in the country, at any position, is going to visit Texas A&M officially.

While it could seem like a longshot given his commitment to USC and standing with the program that also has his brother on the roster, Zacharriah Branch will give Jimbo Fisher's staff a closer look.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout will be in College Station the weekend of June 24, and it will be his first time in town. Alabama and Florida also continue to court the Lincoln Riley commitment.

Branch was targeted by A&NM with an offer from Dameyune Craig and Tommie Robinson back in May of 2021.

One of the top prospects in the 2024 class will soon be in College Station.

According to Sam Speigelman of On3, Saint Louis (Mo.) University School star wide receiver Ryan Wingo will be making an unofficial visit to Texas A&M next Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver, who scored 15 offensive touchdowns in 10 games with 638 reception yards and another 214 on the ground, was offered by Texas A&M back in February.

The Aggies have yet to add a verbal commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Another A&M target in Florida cut his list of schools with the Aggies still in the hunt.

Hykeem Williams, one of the best receivers in the class of 2023, took to Instagram to announce top schools on Sunday and Texas A&M remains in the mix. Along with TAMU, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Florida State and Pitt made the cut.

“I’ve got a great relationship with a few coaches on the coaching staff including coach fisher,” Williams told On3. “College station is just amazing."

Williams has an official visit to Georgia and Pitt scheduled for this month. He saw College Station earlier in the spring for an unofficial visit.

Texas A&M is still in the mix for one of Florida's top wide receiver recruits.

William Fowles, the Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian star wide receiver, announced his top six programs on Friday. In addition to the Aggies, Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida State and Maryland made the cut.

A&M was the second program to offer Fowles, way back in March of 2020, as the Aggies have made a push for elite prospects across south Florida.

Fowles, who scored a whopping 19 touchdowns in 2021, has yet to take any official visits of record.

JUNE 2, 12:30 PM UPDATE

The recruiting weekend in College Station just got that much bigger. Jeremiyah Love is now heading to town to take his official visit.

The Saint Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back recruit announced the news via social media on Thursday morning.

Love, who was originally targeted by Jimbo Fisher's coaching staff with an offer in April, was at Georgia in late May. Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame and Oregon will get the remainder of the official visits, all set in June.

JUNE 1 NOON UPDATE

The Aggies are set for a big visit schedule this June, and one of the latest to make plans is Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) defensive end Sydir Mitchell.

Mitchell is set to visit College Station from June 3-5, and is recently coming off of a visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Mitchell currently holds offers from a variety of top programs, including Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas, Tennessee and USC, among others.

JUNE 1 MORNING UPDATE

Texas A&M is a top school for one of Oklahoma's best.

Bai Jobe, the Norman (Okla.) Community Christian School standout pass rusher, released his top eight programs on Tuesday evening and the Aggies made the cut. Oklahoma, Baylor, Georgia, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Alabama and Miami also made the top eight.

Texas A&M offered Jobe relatively recently, in February, but have been a fixture among his top schools since.

MAY 31 UPDATE

Jaden Rashada has a date to get that first impression of College Station.

According to Sam Spiegelman of On3, the Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star will make an official visit to Texas A&M the weekend of June 3-5.

The Aggies, a program Rashada referred to as a 'dream offer,' will be among the last visits he will take before a verbal commitment is to be expected on June 18.

"Playing the biggest football, just that crowd and being in Texas is a unique opportunity," Rashada recently said. "It's something to try to make the most of, so that's kind of why I called it that."

Oregon, Miami, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida and Cal make up Rashada's top seven ahead of the final decision.

MAY 25 UPDATE

Texas A&M is lining up official visits with top targets and another is confirmed.

According to Nick Harris of Rivals, Odessa (Texas) Permian offensive lineman Harris Sewell will take his official visit to College Station from June 10-12.

The Aggies are in Sewell's top five along with Texas, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma. The Tigers are also getting one of the trips in the month of June, per the report.

Sewell was last in College Station in early April for a spring practice visit.

MAY 25 UPDATE

One of the nation's top defensive backs has the Aggies in his top eight group.

Javien Toviano (Arlington, TX) dropped his top eight schools on Tuesday evening.

Along with Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, and Alabama made the cut.

The Aggies most recently hosted Toviano for a visit in January. They will look to get him back on campus for an official visit either in the summer or the fall.

MAY 23 UPDATE

Top 2023 recruit Anthony James has announced his de-commitment from Texas A&M. The 6-5, 245-pounder from Wylie East High School made the announcement on Twitter:

MAY 23 UPDATE

Arguably the top available quarterback recruit in the class of 2023 is set to see College Station for the first time.

Detroit (Mich.) King High School star Dante Moore, who has been coveted since his freshman season in 2019, earned an offer from Texas A&M earlier this year and now an unofficial visit has been set up.

According to On3, Moore will check out A&M for 48 hours beginning June 19.

“It will be huge for me to get down there and just see how it is,” Moore told Simmons. “I will spend a couple of days on campus, I will get a look at everything, and I will get to learn more about the coaches and the school."

Notre Dame has long been considered the favorite for Moore, but he has been able to take visits to Oregon, LSU, Miami and many others of late.

MAY 22 UPDATE

A top Florida prospect has trimmed his list of college options and Texas A&M remains in the thick of the race.

Grayson 'Pup' Howard made the move on Sunday afternoon, cutting his list of three dozen offers down to just five. In addition to the Aggies, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Clemson made the cut via Howard's social media page.