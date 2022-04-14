Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart: Who Replaces Wydermyer and Cupp?

Fans of the Texas A&M football program have plenty of reason to be excited as we enter 2022. Although 2021 was not expected, there is room for optimism as we look forward to the spring roster and the tight end position.

Replacing Jalen Wydermyer might be a tough task. After all, he was the team's leading receiver in 2021 with 515 yards on 40 catches and four touchdowns.

But it's hard to imagine coach Jimbo Fisher and his offensive staff expecting a tight end to lead the team in receiving yards again, especially with all the talent at wide receiver. And there is plenty of excitement surrounding existing tight ends who will be expected to perform.

And make no mistake, there is already hype surrounding A&M football in 2022 as the Aggies have landed at No. 6 in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings.

Let's take a look at the top-3 candidates to take over Wydermyer's production from last season after the conclusion of spring football:

1. Blake Smith OR Max Wright Jalen Wydermyer is off to the NFL and Baylor Cupp elected to transfer. Max Wright is currently the only tight end on the roster with meaningful reps, but he might not be the top tight end in Week 1. The reason? Smith's growth as a route-runner. Smith plays a similar style to that of former A&M standout Jace Sternberger. He'll likely line up more in the flex and make plays as a receiver. During the first quarter of the spring game, the 6-5 Southlake Carroll alum made a toe-tapping grab for a 13-yard touchdown. As for the senior Wright, he started three games last season and played in all 12. And while he is more suited as a blocking tight end his presence on the field is something that cannot be discounted. Wright won the award last season for unselfish leadership award at the team banquet as a junior and will take that mentality into his senior season as well.

2. Jake Johnson

An incoming freshman and the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and brother to new A&M quarterback transfer Max Johnson, Jake comes from a football pedigree.

At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds he also holds the size for a successful run through the SEC at tight end but also shows the hands, speed, and route-running ability to make him elite at this level.

He showed exactly what he was capable of in the spring, and looks poised for a big freshman campaign. If Johnson can be what most expect, and develop a chemistry with whichever quarterback ends up winning the starting job, he could find his way into the rotation quickly and perhaps even become a starter. 3. Donovan Green Another incoming freshman, Green, at 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, might be the most naturally talented at his position in the program. Green is valuable on the field in any down-and-distance situation and has shown tremendous pass-catching ability. The Aggies have plenty of options over the next few seasons at the tight end position, and it will be fun to watch how Fisher and Co. plan to use and develop each player moving forward. But either way, A&M should be in good shape heading into 2022.

