Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart: Who Replaces Demas and Chapman?

Texas A&M managed to carve together a solid passing game in 2021, despite losing Haynes King in the second game of the season to what turned out to be a season-ending injury.

The Aggies clearly wanted to build around running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane. The pair rushed for a combined 2,008 yards and 15 touchdowns. But both were involved in the passing game, too. They caught a combined 49 passes, while tight end Jalen Wydermyer led the Aggies in receiving yards with 515.

So, the Aggies had a solid passing game. But, a good portion of that passing game was built around players at positions other than wide receiver.

So what does that mean for the receivers returning? Plenty.

Spiller is on his way to the NFL. So is Wydermyer. While Devon Achane is set to return and likely ascend to the No. 1 job, there are opportunities for this group after you get past its unquestioned leader, Ainias Smith.

What the Aggies must start to do this spring is sort through who will help Smith shoulder the load.

The good news? Along with the returning difference makers, an influx of talent is on the way in the form of the talented 2022 recruiting class.

Stick with AllAggies.com as we break down the Aggies spring football depth chart outlook.

Godofredo A. Vasquez, San Antonio Express-News WR X Jalen Preston Preston was at the top of the depth chart at the final receiver position and finished 2021 with 17 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Preston has already impressed Aggies' coach Jimbo Fisher with his work ethic. Preston should be in line for a big season in 2022. Chase Lane Chase Lane was also a major factor in 2021 and will figure into the fold in some capacity in 2022. He is too talented to keep off of the field, and could even challenge Preston for a starting role at some point. The Aggies need playmakers, and if nothing else, Lane is capable of being just that. WR Z Evan Stewart Perhaps the Aggies' most prized recruit in the 2022 class (which is saying something) Evan Stewart could provide the game-breaking ability and explosiveness that the offense so desperately needs. If the Aggies are going to be more explosive down the field, it will be in large part due to the emergence of Stewart. Three months since arriving from high school, Stewart already carries a big stick in the eyes of Fisher. There's a reason for it. He continuously won Saturday while working with all three quarterbacks. At every level of the field, Stewart made plays. Short passes, slant routes, the vertical attack, name it.

Yulkieth Brown Voted A&M's most improved player, Brown is simply a weapon that can do a bit of everything. The sophomore struggled to find a home on offense last season due to depth. That won't be the case this fall. Brown's biggest play came in the first quarter when Weigman connected with him for a first down. Making two defensive players miss, he would juke his way into the endzone with a 32-yard score. Brown finished the afternoon with a team-high four catches for 60 yards, averaging 15 yards per catch. USA Today Sports WR - Slot Ainias Smith It’s so nice when you know your top wide receiver is coming back. Smith led the Aggies with 47 receptions, was just behind Wydermyer with 509 yards receiving, and led the Aggies with six touchdown catches. Smith passed on the NFL Draft, and the departure of Wydermyer gives him a real opportunity to put up better numbers in 2022. Smith also returned punts (23 for an 11.3-yard average). Moose Muhammad III Muhammad was behind Smith on the depth chart at season’s end, so it makes sense that, at least this spring, he’ll continue to work behind Smith. Muhammad caught 10 passes for 153 yards, but four of those catches went for touchdowns. Muhammad had two of those touchdowns against Prairie View A&M, where the Aggies moved him around the field. Expect the Aggies to do more of that in the spring, as he deserves a shot at more playing time. Muhammad is also Smith’s backup at punt returner.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.