Strength In Numbers: Texas A&M Cornerback Spring Depth Chart Preview

Texas A&M had one of the top defenses in the entire country in 2021, thanks in large part to a secondary that was full of NFL talent.

That secondary, which ranked 14th in the country against the pass, was strengthened by its young talent on the boundaries at cornerback and will see both Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell return in 2022.

The Aggies will also be bringing in a host of young talent from the 2022 recruiting class at cornerback, with five signees heading to College Station, three of which are already on campus after enrolling early.

So who will see the field for the Aggies this spring?

Cornerback 1 Jaylon Jones

Returning as a starter in 2022, Jaylon Jones was the top corner on the roster for the Aggies in 2021 and looks to be set for another big year. Jones started all 12 games last season, finishing the year with 35 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Jones had a habit of showing up in big games as well, putting up his best performances against the best offenses the Aggies faced in Alabama and Ole Miss. With another year under his belt, Jones could be looking at All-SEC consideration in 2022.

Cornerback 1 Tyreek Chappell

Arguably one of the Aggies' best defenders by the end of the 2021 season, Tyreek Chappell is a special talent and looks to take another big step forward next season. After taking over for an injured Myles Jones and Brian George early in the season, Chappell never looked back, tallying 41 total tackles, nine pass breakups, and an interception.

As a result of his strong first-year campaign, Chappell was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year. The award is an annual honor given to the most outstanding freshman player in college football.

Nickel 1 Deuce Harmon

Harmon was behind O’Neal on the depth chart last season at safety. But Harmon (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) is three inches shorter than O’Neal, and that makes him a better fit at the nickel position, assuming the Aggies flip Johnson out of this role. Harmon played in all 12 games and finished with 19 tackles. He also had an interception and 1.5 tackles for loss. He has the tools and the opportunity to make a big jump in 2022, whether it’s replacing O’Neal at safety or Johnson at nickel.

Cornerback 2 Denver Harris

With the Aggies still looking to get healthy at cornerback following a rash of injuries last season, incoming freshman and early enrollee Denver Harris will get an early opportunity to show what he can do. Harris is the top-ranked cornerback in the 2022 class per the Sports Illustrated national rankings.

Cornerback 2 Bobby Taylor

Like Harris, early enrollee Bobby Taylor will have a chance to earn some early playing time in the spring due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. The Katy Texas native is a natural leader and has the talent to be one of the top corners of the SEC before he leaves College Station.

Nickel 2 Josh Moten

Moten has redshirted in 2020 and missed all of 2021 with an injury. Durkin’s arrival makes it unclear where Moten might fit into the scheme. Previously, he had been viewed as a nickel. He will certainly be given the chance to compete for something in the spring. It could be safety. It could be at nickel.

