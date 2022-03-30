Texas A&M Spring Practice: Quarterback Trio Presents Promising Problem

Jimbo Fisher usually finds a way to work something trendy into his press conferences as of late. On Tuesday, the Texas A&M coach talked about the upcoming Final Four matchup in New Orleans, mentioning competitiveness and consistency more than once

There's a reason behind the accolades of Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova. It's a testament to how the teams prepared. That's an area Fisher wants to see his team reach in spring practice that will later carry over into the regular season.

"You (see) how guys push through and how those really good teams can play up to their capabilities and their practice habits," Fisher said Tuesday. “I’m not just impressed that they won but how they won. How they refused to lose.”

Max Johnson

One position that "refuses to lose" is quarterback. According to the fifth-year coach, the trio of Haynes King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman isn't letting up in practice.

A good throw from King is followed by one from Johnson. Weigman, the incoming freshman that Fisher called the "best quarterback recruit in the country" isn't slouching behind. He's caught Fisher's eye on more than one occasion and remains in the running for starting quarterback duties.

“Conner does it very naturally — he does some things instinctively with his throws and his reads and his eyes; he’s a very natural player," Fisher said of Weigman. "That room is going to be very interesting.”

Some view close competitions as a problem. Not Fisher. The better the race, the more complete a team is in its quest of winning a title.

Alabama seems to go through this song and dance every offseason. Georgia last year was criticized for starting Stetson Bennett over J.T. Daniels, yet still walked off with a national title. And yes, Fisher has been at the heart of this type of decision before.

Back in 2013, Florida State needed to decide who would replace EJ Manuel. The two front-runners were Jameis Winston, a redshirt freshman, and Jake Coker, a two-year veteran who was heavily recruited by Fisher out of Mobile, Ala.

The battle ensued all offseason before Fisher picked Winston as his quarterback. He would go on to win the Heisman Trophy, lead Florida State to an ACC title and the Seminoles' first national championship since 1999.

Don't feel too bad for Coker. He would transfer to Alabama the next offseason and lead the Crimson Tide to a national title victory in 2015.

Haynes King

“You create that competition within (the position), and if all the guys deserve to play, you find ways to play them all in different avenues,” Fisher said. “That competition has to be there daily, and that pressure of having to execute and compete every day has to be there in practice for you to ever grow as a team.”

History isn't repeating itself in College Station, but it's mirroring a similar outlook entering the final week of spring camp. King has experience in Fisher's offense. Johnson has the in-game experience, primarily in the SEC gauntlet schedule.

Weigman has the talent. Fisher doesn't hand out compliments on the daily to young players. He also isn't opposed to playing them out the gate if they offer the best chance to win.

"Talent goes out the window, Fisher said. "At the end of the day, it’s how much do you want it, and how hard are you going to compete?”

Conner Weigman

Fans will have a chance to see King, Johnson and Weigman in action on April 9 at the Maroon and White game. By then, Fisher could have his answer at who has taken the lead for the starting quarterback.

Then again, perhaps he won't. And maybe, that's a good thing for A&M after all.

Said Fisher: "The only way you’re going to find out what’s the best of a guy is if he gets pushed every day and knows if he slips up there’s going to be someone who takes his job. That’s what you strive for as a coach.”

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here