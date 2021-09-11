Aggies Starting QB Haynes King Exits Game With Lower Body Injury

The Texas A&M Aggies have lost their starting quarterback, Haynes King, to an injury

Texas A&M's offense had a major setback early in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon, when starting quarterback Haynes King was forced to exit the game due to a lower-body injury.

The injury occurred early on the Aggies' second drive from scrimmage on a third and six, when King attempted a quarterback keeper off of a zone-read play in Colorado territory.

King was stopped short of the first down and was slow to get up, eventually hobbling to the sideline on his own power, before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Freshman quarterback Zach Calzada entered the game, giving him his first meaningful regular-season action of the young season for Texas A&M.

Calzada competed throughout spring and fall camps for the starting position, with King edging him out before the season opener.

With the extent of King's injury unknown as of now, it is unclear if and when King will be able to return to the game.

Before his exit from the game, King was 1-of-2 through the air for eight yards, and had one carry for two yards. Calzada has also completed 1-of-2 passes for seven yards.

