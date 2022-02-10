Brother of Elite 2022 DL Lebbeus Overton To Join Him Next Season?

With college football's 2021 officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the top-ranked Aggies 2022 class, the transfer portal, and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

FEBRUARY 10, 2022, 5 PM

After reclassifying from the 2023 class to the 2022 class, prized defensive end recruit Lebbeus Overton immediately became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

Overton quickly narrowed down his top five to Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

And now, according to a report from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, it appears that Overton's older brother Michaiah could be joining him at his eventual college of choice.

“Us together, the duo, that would spice things up,” Micaiah said to Wiltfong. “I know we can work off each other.

Micaiah has spent the last two seasons at Liberty as a tight end, but plans to make the move to the defensive end spot at his next stop, having added nearly 80 pounds of strength.

He is also excited to have a chance to make an impact with his younger brother, as a tandem.

“It’s just a blessing,” Micaiah continued. “God has been paving the way for us.”

FEBRUARY 9, 2022, 10:00 AM

Back in the summer of 2012, early July to be exact, the Texas A&M staff moved forward from their interest in young quarterback recruit Jackson Hamilton.

Following a visit to College Station, an offer was extended by Jimbo Fisher's staff even before entering his freshman year at Pearland (Texas) High School. He got playing time on varsity in 2021 with the offer in hand. Vanderbilt has since followed with an offer of its own.

The son of longtime football coach Pep Hamilton, there was speculation he could be on the move for a different NFL coaching stop. It would likely mean the young passer would no longer be a semi-local recruit to A&M, but it is no longer the case.

Pep Hamilton will remain with the Houston Texans under new head coach Lovie Smith, as he was appointed to the offensive coordinator role this week. Reports suggested the Jacksonville Jaguars were considering bringing Hamilton in for the same role. Carolina and Chicago were also interested in recent weeks.

Pop on the class of 2025 quarterback's tape and you'll see evidence of a mature signal caller relative to his age, from the footwork, strong arm and awareness to know when to tuck and run as a legitimate dual-threat talent. Hanmilton can play.

It's never too early to look ahead at the game's most important position and it appears a prime A&M target will remain in the area for the bulk of his varsity career.

JANUARY 27, 2022, 11:45 AM

Texas A&M made it last in-person run at the top undecided recruit in America Thursday night.

Shemar Stewart, the one-time A&M lean out of Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace High School, will be back at Miami for an official visit this weekend but not before Jimbo Fisher's staff got some more face time with the elite pass rusher.

Nearly all of the Aggie coaches, including Fisher himself, spent time Stewart's house on Thursday evening in what has become a comfortable bond between each party.

"It was like a big party," a local source told All Aggies.

Stewart, who was at Georgia checking out another finalist last weekend, ranks as the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2022 and would stand as the highest-ranked Texas A&M signee since Myles Garrett should he ink with the 12th man on Wednesday.

JANUARY 27, 2022, 5 PM

Texas A&M will be seeking to add offensive line talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of the top names in the state of Texas is set to make a trip to College Station this weekend, in Austin Westlake IOL TJ Shanahan.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class as of late, Shanahan was offered by the Aggies last January, and has taken unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior has also been offered and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others.

JANUARY 26, 2022, 10:25 AM

One of Texas A&M's top remaining targets has trimmed his list.

According to 247Sports, SI99 safety recruit Jacoby Mathews will choose between Texas A&M, Florida and LSU on National Signing Day. The February 2 choice will come down to the trio, eliminating Texas and Alabama, among others still hoping to traction with the Louisiana native.

Texas A&M's staff went in-home with Mathews earlier this week. LSU will host the safety projection for the final official visit of the cycle this weekend. Florida also recently got him on campus.

The Aggies' No. 1 recruiting class has several targets left including fellow SI99 recruit Shemar Stewart, former commitment Harold Perkins and others down the home stretch.

JANUARY 20, 2022, 5:25 PM:

Texas A&M has made the list of finalists for elite Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who released his top-8 on Thursday afternoon.

Alongside the aggies, Miami, Florida State, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Michigan, and Alabama are amongst the finalists for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound 2023 recruit.

Renaud also has offers from Florida, Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee among many others.

JANUARY 18, 2022, 8:00 AM:

Texas A&M has the top recruiting class in the country but the final dust has yet to settle on the class of 2022.

That day will come February 2, where top targets will sign a National Letter of Intent to their school of choice. It includes verbal commitments, like Harold Perkins, yet to wrap up their recruitment in an official capacity.

Perkins picked A&M at the Under Armour Next All-America Game on January 2, as the Aggies landed the SI99 linebacker recruit over Texas, LSU and others. That day, he talked about taking a few more visits to be sure, and that process has started. Florida hosted him over the weekend and Perkins told Greg Biggins he will use his final official visit to see the new coaching staff at Miami.

As for A&M, he remains verbally committed, but Florida made an impression and a final decision appears yet to be made.

"I’m committed but still open to other schools and I’ll make my final decision on February 2nd," Perkins said. "I’m enjoying the process and have one more trip to take before shutting this all down.”

Perkins is in Hawaii for the Polynesian All-Star week, where he will play his final prep game on Saturday Evening.

JANUARY 17, 2022, 12:00 PM:

Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class speaks for itself, but there is perhaps room for another addition or two before things wrap up for the traditional signing day on February 2.

The top target for A&M, and many others, is also the top uncommitted recruit in the SI99 rankings in Shemar Stewart.

The Aggies have been the trending program for the south Florida pass rusher since the fall, but is it still the case? Local Miami and Georgia are trying to close the gap before pen meets paper next month and he spent time at The U over the weekend, telling multiple outlets it was his best trip to Coral Gables yet.

The Canes were the first program to visit him after the NCAA's dead period ended on Friday morning and they will get the final official visit out of Stewart, too. National champion Georgia is scheduled to host him next weekend to try to make up ground.

At this time, there does not appear to be another College Station trip in the plans for Stewart (he took his official visit during the season) before he officially decides between the three programs. It comes down to the lead Fisher's staff amassed, with the help of assistant coaches as well as top recruits.

Was it big enough to withstand the run Mario Cristobal and/or Kirby Smart has left in the tank the rest of the way? A&M has held off other programs for many signees to date in the class, from Walter Nolen to Evan Stewart and many others in between.

Stay tuned.

