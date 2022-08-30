Skip to main content
Texas A&M Third in Fan Nation SEC Preseason Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide received six of the seven first-place votes in the SEC preseason poll, voted on by the staffs of All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 10 points, a second-place vote bringing in nine points, and so on.

The Crimson Tide won the SEC Championship Game last season, beating Georgia in Atlanta. The two teams ended up meeting in the National Championship Game a month later, with the Bulldogs beating the Crimson Tide.

The Aggies came in third in the poll. The Aggies went 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC last year but didn’t play in their bowl game due to a COVID-19 outbreak and season-ending injuries to several players.

Ole Miss came in seventh in the initial poll. The Rebels went 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC last season. They reached the Sugar Bowl last season before losing to Baylor.

Missouri came in 13th in the preseason poll. The Tigers were 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. The Tigers lost to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The complete poll is below.

SEC Preseason Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (6) — 97 points

2. Georgia (1) — 92 points

3. Texas A&M — 80 points

4. Arkansas — 76 points

5. Kentucky — 64 points

6. Tennessee — 60 points

7. Ole Miss — 52 points

8. Florida — 51 points

9. LSU — 47 points

10. Mississippi State — 35 points

T11. South Carolina — 27 points

T11. Auburn — 27 points

13. Missouri — 20 points

14. Vanderbilt — seven points

