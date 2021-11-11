Which Three Aggies are Top NFL Prospects?

Three Texas A&M football players are part of Dane Brugler’s NFL Draft Top 50 rankings, released by The Athletic on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green was the highest-rated Aggie prospect on Brugler’s board at No. 12, which was a five-spot drop from Brugler’s preseason rankings. Still, Brugler is quite high on Green, who was recently named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s best college football offensive or defensive lineman.

Brugler noted that Green has taken snaps at four different positions, but likes him as a guard prospect, writing that Green is ‘a brawler with balance and control.’

The former five-star recruit has been a consensus All-American, a second-team All-SEC member, and team Offensive MVP. Green was named a mid-season All-American by The Sporting News.

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was No. 21 in Brugler’s updated rankings dropping from No. 5 in his preseason rankings. Leal leads the Aggies in tackles for loss. Brugler made a comparison to Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, noting Leal’s ‘physical hands to play the run and the body control to force himself into the backfield.’

Tight end Jalen Wydermyer came in at No. 49, a six-spot drop from his No. 43 ranking in the preseason. Wydermyer is the only tight end in Brugler’s Top 50. Brugler wrote about the frustration in evaluating Wydermyer, given his four drops against Auburn on Saturday. But, Brugler wrote that scouts were likely to see ‘his loose body type and mid-air adjustment skills make him a threat at every level of the field.’

Brugler had just one running back in the Top 50, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III. But, he did write that Aggies running Isaiah Spiller just missed his Top 50.

The Aggies, now No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, face No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday.

