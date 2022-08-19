Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Defensive Players to Watch

After seven consecutive SEC games, the Aggies are treated to another non-conference matchup, and one that should be a walk in the park.

Texas A&M will host the UMass Minutemen at Kyle Field on Nov. 19. An easy matchup with a struggling UMass team should help the Aggies as a tune-up game for the season closer against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field the following week.

UMass finished last season with a disappointing 1-11 record and has a new coach in Don Brown, who enters his first season with an FBS program, and his second stint with the Minutemen.

The addition of Brown should make the defense immediately better with his intricate, high-pressure schemes.

And it's a defense that needs all the help it can get. The Minutemen finished 130th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 43.1 points per game, 126th in rushing defense allowing 235.4 yards per game, and 100th in the nation in passing defense, allowing their opponents 249.6 yards per game. All that combined caused the Minutemen to finish 125 nationally in total defense, allowing 485 total yards per game.

Let's look at some top performers for the defense for 2022.

DE Marcus Bradley

Bradley, a Vanderbilt transfer, will have to live up to the hype of his four-star status as he makes the move to UMass if the Minutemen stand any chance in 2022.

He's big and athletic and should be a budding star in Hadley on the new defense. New blitz-heavy packages should help Bradley and a defensive line that registered the second-fewest sacks in the nation a season ago.

NT Cletus Mathurin

The 6-1, 305-pound Mathurin enters his junior season and is one of five returning starters from last year. If the Minutemen are to see real improvement over last season, Mathurin and the rest of the defensive line will need to be better. And that should be helped along by Brown and his defense-first mindset.

CB Josh Wallace

Another returning defensive starter, Wallace registered 53 tackles last season, including 32 solo. He also contributed 11 passes defended from the cornerback position. Brown's new aggressive defensive schemes should help the secondary come up with more turnovers for a squad that had only 11 turnovers all season.

