How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Alabama

The Texas A&M Aggies will seek to avoid a two-game losing streak when they travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

And we ALL know what happened when the Aggies faced Alabama when the Crimson Tide was No. 1 in the country last year, right?

The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) won that matchup, 41-38. Of course, the game was at Kyle Field and not at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Also, the Tide had been the No. 1 team in the country all season. The Tide assumed that position on Sunday after Georgia won but didn’t look great against Missouri.

The Aggies are no longer ranked, the result of their loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs used that win to catapult into the Top 25.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0) are coming off a 49-26 win over Arkansas, a team the Aggies beat two games ago on a neutral site.

It’s also a matchup between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who had a bit of a dust-up this summer over NIL and the quality of the Aggies’ recruiting class.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Bulldogs on Saturday night:

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas A&M +24.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M +1400 (-118), Alabama -5000 (-110)

TV/Streaming: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel TBA (XM TBA).

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here