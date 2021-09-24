Will Arkansas' Rushing Attack Be A Nightmare For The Aggies?

Arkansas' four-man rushing attack could be something that helps them end a nine-game losing streak

One of the biggest terms in the NFL these days is "running backs don't matter" since the league has become pass-heavy. The rushing attack, however, still has a vital role in the SEC.

At Arkansas, it's the team's bread and butter.

The No. 16 Razorbacks (3-0) are currently ranked eighth in the country in rushing yards per game (282.3 ypg) and fifth in rushing touchdowns (11). It's not just one running back seeing the bulk of the carries and several others just getting the scraps.

Five names, including quarterback KJ Jefferson, will enter AT&T Stadium Saturday with over 100 rushing yards and at least one touchdown on the ground. In their last two appearances against Texas schools, the Hogs have rushed for over 200 yards on the afternoon.

And yes, the No. 7 Aggies (3-0) are paying close attention to how the offense is conducted.

“They like to ground and pound you and catch you lacking, because they ground and pound you so much and then get the ball in the air,” A&M safety Leon O’Neal said. “Y’all saw that versus Texas.”

In Week 2, Arkansas meant business against the Aggies' in-state rival Texas. Four runners found the end zone while the team recorded a season-high 333 rushing yards in a 40-21 victory over the then-No.15 ranked Longhorns.

Last season, this would have been little to worry about for the Aggies' front seven. Entering conference play, the run defense has been the lone flaw of A&M's unit under the direction of coordinator Mike Elko.

A&M finished the 2020 campaign second in the nation in rushing yards allowed, giving up a mere 92 yards per game. Currently, the team ranks 86th after three weeks of action, allowing opponents to average 162 yards per game on the ground.

Dealing with dual-threat quarterbacks also has been a problem for the ninth-ranked defense nationally. Kent State's Dustin Crum rushed for 63 yards at Kyle Field. Colorado's Brendon Lewis tacked on 76 in Denver.

Jefferson, another mobile quarterback, plays a game similar to that of former Auburn Heisman-winning QB Cam Newton. He currently ranks second on the team in rushing with 180 yards and is averaging 7.5 per run.

“(Jefferson) is 245 pounds, tall and athletic, can run, and he’s strong,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He has that (big) body, and just because you hit him doesn’t mean he’s going down. He’s going to be a heck of a challenge. There’s no doubt.”

Last season, A&M's weakest game stopping the run came against Arkansas at home. They allowed 222 yards on the ground but held the Razorbacks to just one rushing score.

The Hogs might have lost Rakeem Boyd, but they still have three runners all ranked inside the SEC's top 25. Trelon Smith leads the way with 216 yards, while Jefferson and Sanders (137) are close behind.

“Football is a game of imposing your will — and (especially) imposing your will on the lines of scrimmage,” Fisher said. “That’s what Arkansas is doing a great job of and what we’re going to have to do in this game.”

Both teams head to Arlington for the Southwest Classic ranked for the first time since 2016. No matter the record, everyone knows how close the two schools have played each other in the past.

Since the game returned to AT&T Stadium in 2014, five matchups have been decided by seven points or fewer. Three games have gone into overtime.

The Aggies defense hasn't allowed a point since the first quarter of the Colorado game in Week 2. They have, however, allowed over 100 rushing yards twice in three games.

One-dimensional teams won't last in SEC play for long. While Jefferson can pass, Arkansas has trusted its ability to keep pile driving the ball into the dirt until the whistle blows.

Maybe forcing Jefferson to pass won't be enough for the Aggies to make it 10 straight wins Saturday afternoon, but allowing the Razorbacks to run it up the middle is a recipe for disaster.

“We’ve got to tackle, and we’ve got to fill holes,” O’Neal said. “We’ve got to make sure we play Texas A&M football the way we play Texas A&M football. (If so) we should leave there with a win.”

