Around The SEC: All Aggies' Week 9 Predictions

No. 14 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is currently on its bye week as they prepare to finish out November on the strong note. Should everything go according to plan, the Aggies could very well finish in second place of the SEC West, sitting with a 10-2 record.

Heck, maybe they win the whole division should Alabama drop a second game. All and all though, they'll get some help this weekend down on The Plains.

Auburn plays host to No. 10 Ole Miss for a shot at second place in the division to close out October. Meanwhile, No. 1 Georgia looks to stay alive as they take on Florida in Jacksonville. Will No. 11 Kentucky be ready to travel down to Starkvegas and beat the mad titan...or hatter Mike Leach?

A&M is off, but AllAggies.com is not. Here's our picks for all the Week 9 matchups around the SEC, plus several national games.

SEC GAMES

Missouri at Vanderbilt - 2 p.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Missouri has one of the top offenses in college football when they're not playing Texas A&M. I expect them to roll here.

Matt's Pick: Missouri

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Connor Bazelak and Eli Drinkwitz have a better connection than Clark Lea and Ken Seals. That should be enough to win this snoozer.

Cole's Pick: Missouri

Art Garcia - Columnist/Editor: Vandy just can't score against opponents that matter.

Art's Pick: Mizzou

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer: Vandy should have no problem finding some offense against the worst defense in the SEC, the problem is that the reverse might be the same. Mizzou might solve their own offensive woes against Vanderbilt. But the Tigers should be refreshed coming off their bye week and should win comfortably for their first SEC win this season.

Timm's Pick: Missouri

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Georgia will seal Dan Mullin's fate here.

Matt's Pick: Georgia

Thompson: The "World Largest Cocktail Party" will be serving deep fried Gator. Mind the bumps and bruises. They took a beating just to get here.

Cole's Pick: Georgia

Garcia - Despite the rivalry and one of the best settings in college football, the Dawgs are just too much. Look for Georgia to pull away and win by at least a couple of scores.

Art's Pick: Georgia

Hamm: Georgia has been the best team in America all season, but a rivalry game always brings out the best in the underdog. Look for the Bulldogs to lose the turnover battle but win the game handily.

Timm's Pick: Georgia

No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: This game is critical on multiple levels for Ole Miss. It is their opportunity to prove they belong amongst the nation's elite. It is their chance to prove Matt Corral is the Heisman front runner, and it is critical to their push towards an SEC title game berth. The Rebels have struggled against the Tigers in recent years, but here, I think they get it done.

Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

Thompson: Head over heart or heart over head? Hmmm...Bo Nix shines, but a late touchdown keeps Hotty Toddy alive another week in the SEC West.

Cole's Pick: Ole Miss

Garcia - The Rebels are beat up and worn down, and in desperate need a week off. They're not getting one.

Art's Pick: Auburn

Hamm: Turnovers and penalties could be the key here. If Auburn stands a chance, they'll need some gifts from Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense. Even then, this could get out of hand early.

Timm's Pick: Ole Miss

No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Galatzan - Mississippi State has had a nice turnaround recently, but Kentucky looks like the real deal. Well, not Georgia real deal, but still a very good team. Kentucky in a close one.

Matt's Pick: Kentucky

Thompson - Will Levis actually has struggled away from Lexington this season. The loss to one bulldog based school came away Kroger Field. Is this a sign of what could come?

Nah. Kentucky's defense should be in line to shut down Mike Leach and the Air Raid.

Cole's Pick: Kentucky

Garcia -Don't expect either team to light up the scoreboard here. The Wildcats have a smidge more defense and that'll be the difference.

Art's Pick: Kentucky

Hamm: That Mississippi State win over Vanderbilt was cute. Now back to the reality of the SEC.

Timm's Pick: Kentucky

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Michigan State has been arguably the most surprising team in the country, and they have a Heisman Candidate of their own. They seem poised to upset big brother here.

Matt's Pick: Michigan State

Thompson: The question is who do I trust more? Michigan State hasn't played anyone of significance (no, Miami), and Michigan is, well...Michigan. I love Kenneth Walker, but Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum are the most underrated duo in college football.

Cole's Pick: Michigan

Garcia - Something just tells me that Michigan is due for a letdown, and what better place than at your bitter in-state rivals.

Art's Pick: Michigan State

Hamm: This might be the most intriguing game on the college football calendar for Week 9. Rivalry? Yep. Big Ten East implications? Yep. Michigan State is the toughest game the Wolverines have seen all season, and this one might be a nail-biter all the way.

Timm's Pick: Michigan State

Texas at No. 16 Baylor - 11 a.m.

Galatzan - Texas has struggled to finish in recent weeks, and the offense has been abysmal in the second half. They cannot afford for that to happen against Baylor in Waco. The Bears are balanced on offense and tough on defense and do not allow for much margin of error.

Texas should drop to .500 here, but something tells me they find a way.

Matt's Pick: Texas

Thompson - Baylor has one of the top run based offense in the country and a pretty solid defensive front. Texas has Bijan Robinson and a defense that hits self-destruct before taking the field in the third quarter. Will it happen for a third straight week?

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Garcia - This one is tough. Texas is due for a big win and the bye certainly can't hurt. The Bears are also had a week off and are playing at home. BU also has more on the line with a shot at the Big 12 title.

Art's Pick: Baylor

Hamm: Everything about this game points to a Baylor win. From the strengths of the teams to home-field advantage. These former Southwest Conference rivals always play each other hard, and better coaching in this one wins out. Look for the upset.

Timm's Pick: Texas

No. 19 SMU at Houston – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: SMU keeps the train rolling as Sonny Dykes coaches what might be his last season in Dallas.

Matt's Pick: SMU

Thompson: There needs be one upset in the rivalry on I-45. The Coogs at home somehow knock off Sonny Dykes' undefeated season with a stellar performance from Clayton Tune.

Cole's Pick: Houston

Garcia - The Sonny Dykes-to-Texas Tech rumors offer too much of a distraction. And Houston is the team headed to the Big 12, not SMU. The Coogs will rise to the challenge.

Art's Pick: Houston

Hamm: Stakes are surprisingly high in this game as both teams try and keep pace with Cincinnati atop the AAC. The Mustangs' offensive group will be the best on the field on Saturday and that should be reflected in the outcome of a tight game.

Timm's Pick: SMU

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Ohio State is Ohio State again. It will be tough for Penn State to keep up with the Buckeyes offense. Give me Ohio State.

Matt's Pick: Ohio State

Thompson: James Franklin shows up the Big Hou..I mean the Horseshoe and gives it a fight. He has to act like the deal isn't done between him and USC just yet.

Cole's Pick: Ohio State.

Garcia - The Nittany Lions keep it relatively close for a while, but the Buckeyes flex their muscles late.

Art's Pick: Ohio State

Postins: Penn State just lost in nine overtimes against Illinois. Ohio State looks like, well, Ohio State again since their loss to Oregon in September. The Buckeyes have a great deal to play for. Even with one loss, there’s a path for them to the College Football Playoff.

Matthew's Pick: Ohio State.

Hamm: Ohio State has a ton of weapons offensively and Penn State is hobbled a bit on defense. This should be a close game early but the depth of Ohio State along with its speed will win out.

Timm's Pick: Ohio State

North Carolina vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

Galatzan - Notre Dame keeps it rolling and Mack Brown's disappointing season continues to fall apart.

Matt's Pick: Notre Dame

Thompson - Can we all admit Notre Dame's near top 10 status is based off name brand? No? Ok, well Sam Howell will throw for four touchdowns in South Bend and shut up the critics to prove my point.

Cole's Pick: North Carolina

Garcia - Just don't trust Mack Brown's bunch to do much, even against the overrated Domers.

Art's Pick: Notre Dame

Hamm: The bye week should've given North Carolina some time to figure out why they're 4-3 and how they should approach the last five games of the season. The Tarheels should come out looking fresh and ready to play the Irish, but Notre Dame is clearly the stronger, more polished team. Look for the Irish to pull away in the second half.

Timm's Pick: Notre Dame

