Around The SEC: AllAggies' Week 5 Picks

What is on the menu in Week 5 for the SEC? Let's check it out.

Jimbo Fisher will have his chance to finally dethrone Nick Saban a week from Saturday. For now, there's work to be done.

Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) returns home to face off against Mike Leach and Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1 SEC) in what feels like a must-win game. The Aggies can't drop two in a row and expect to be considered a threat against the No. 1 Crimson Tide at home.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, has had its fair share of bad luck over the past two weeks. Can they change their season around with the air raid back in the Lone Star State?

All 14 teams are scheduled to play in Week 5, with only two being nonconference matchups in South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Nationally, there are several top 25 matchups all fans can enjoy.

With that in mind, AllAggies.com's staff made gave their picks for the weekend's games. Check them out below:

SEC Games:

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, 11 a.m.

Matthew Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Arkansas dismantled both Texas A&M and Texas this season, and look like a real emerging SEC Power. However, Georgia is not Texas A&M or Texas.

Matt's Pick: Georgia

Cole Thompson - Columnist: An 18.5-line in favor of the Bulldogs is wrong. Keep in mind that Texas A&M's defense was leading the country in points allowed per game entering AT&T Stadium. More than that, Arkansas is a top 10 rushing offense in the country and have a four-man front that can beat anyone.

Unfortunately, this is the No. 1 defense in the country at home. At least the Hogs beat the spread in my book.

Cole's Pick: Georgia

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: Good news, Arkansas. I picked against you last week and you won. Good news Arkansas, I’m picking against you this week, too. But playing between the hedges is a LOT different than Jerry World.

Matthew's Pick: Georgia

Art Garcia - Editor/Columnist: Arkansas is one of the best stories in college football this season, and that's not going to change Saturday. The Hogs are still worth gushing over at 4-1.

Art's Pick: Georgia

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer: Arkansas proved last week that Texas A&M is a pretender. This week Georgia will prove to be a contender. The Bulldogs defense will keep the Arkansas offense under 20 points, and Georgia will score at will.

Timm's Pick: Georgia

Tennessee at Missouri - 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Missouri seems to be the team with more momentum right now, but this one could go either way. Give me the home team.

Matt's Pick: Tennessee

Thompson: Could I see an upset happening here? Sure. Missouri though is playing made at home after nearly defeating Boston College on the road. That doesn't bode well for a rebuilding Tennessee team that is coming off a tough loss to Florida.

Cole's Pick: Missouri

Postins: I'll take the home team here because on paper there is practically no difference between these two teams — except that Mizzou is undefeated at home and Tennessee is winless on road.

Matthew's Pick: Missouri

Garcia: Both would love to stay out of the cellar in the SEC East and climb over .500. Not exactly the recipe for must-watch football.

Art's Pick: Tennessee

Hamm: Missouri has the worst run defense in the SEC, and Tennessee has a good running game offensively. That won't bode well for the Tigers, as the Vols defense will keep the Missouri offense off the field.

Timm's Pick: Tennessee

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama - 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Lane Kiffin heads to Alabama looking to become the first former Saban assistant to upset the King. He nearly did it last year, and Ole Miss looks to be the best offense in the country. They're lucky they're catching the tide early as well. Its the perfect storm.

Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

Thompson: Nick Saban is 23-0 all-time against former assistants turned head coaches. Someone has to bring him down, right? If there's one thing you can take away from the defense, they can miss easy open-field tackles and allow big gains across the middle.

Like Heath Ledger's Joker said; "I'm an agent of chaos" in the realm of the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin finishes the redemption story where it all began in 2015.

Cole's Pick: Ole Miss

Postins: I was in Bryant-Denny in person last weekend for Alabama’s blowout win over Southern Miss. The Tide is ready. So is Ole Miss. This should be a fun one. But I’ll take the home team because those Tide fans are nuts (in that good college football way).

Matthew's Pick: Alabama

Garcia: At some point, a former assistant is going to beat Nick Saban. It's just math and the fact that so many of them are around. Why not this week?

Art's Pick: Ole Miss

Hamm: Alabama's inability to run the ball like they think they should be able to will at some point bite them. Ole Miss will be practicing their best "offense is the best defense" strategy, and will attempt to keep the Crimson Tide offense off the field as much as possible. It will be close, but home-field advantage wins out.

Timm's Pick: Alabama

Troy at South Carolina - 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: South Carolina is rebuilding but should be good enough to handle Troy. No contest here.

Matt's Pick: South Carolina

Thompson: Sure, South Carolina is rebuilding and Troy's defense is extremely talented. They rank No. 4 in the country and are holding opponents to 15.5 points per game. It's a good thing their offense is struggling this season. Gamecocks win it by a field goal.

Cole's Pick: South Carolina

Postins: In another time I'd take Troy (say when coach Neal Brown was with the Trojans). But now? The Gamecocks should be able to handle this one, despite no SEC wins.

Matthew's Pick: South Carolina

Garcia: There's a reason to schedule Group of 5 teams. Unfortunately, sometimes it bites you in the rear.

Art's Pick: Troy

Hamm: Troy can't run the football. At all. That's going to make it hard to beat an SEC team, especially the South Carolina Gamecocks. Shane Beamer's offense pulls away early in this one.

Timm's Pick: South Carolina

No. 10 Florida at Kentucky - 5 p.m.

Galatzan: Kentucky is a good team but Florida is much better. Give me Dan Mullen and that offense that nearly upset Alabama.

Matt's Pick: Florida

Thompson: Remember the last time Florida was in Kentucky? The game finished 29-21, but the Wildcats held the lead until Kyle Trask entered the chat. This time around, Anthony Richardson will get his opportunity to overthrow Emory Jones. Too bad this ends in a loss in Lexington.

Cole's Pick: Kentucky

Postins: Kentucky's undefeated season ends on Saturday. The Wildcats have beaten two teams winless in SEC play. And Kentucky only beat them by a touchdown or less.

Matthew's Pick: Florida

Garcia: This has become a fun game over the last few years, with UK hanging surprising close at times in a series the Gators dominate.

Art's Pick: Florida

Hamm: The Gators defense has been flying high since outplaying Alabama for the final three quarters back on Sept. 18. Combine that with the Wildcats offense that's struggled the last two games.

Timm's Pick: Florida

UConn at Vanderbilt - 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: I honestly couldn't tell you a single player on either of these teams. I'm gonna toss a coin with Cole.

Matt's Pick: UCONN

Thompson: Heads, it's UConn. Tails, it's Vanderbilt.

Cole's Pick: Vanderbilt

Postins: Do I have to pick this game? Ugh. Honestly, UConn may be in more disarray than Vandy.

Matthew's Pick: Vanderbilt

Garcia: Is this game even on TV?

Art's Pick: Vandy

Hamm: What do you get when two of the worst teams in FBS get together to play football? We're about to find out. And a 14.5 point spread is ridiculous in any scenario.

Timm's Pick: UConn

No. 22 Auburn at LSU - 8 p.m.

Galatzan: Coach O is in big trouble if he can't start to get some results. Auburn should win this one with ease.

Matt's Pick: Auburn

Thompson: If Auburn plays Bo Nix, LSU wins. If TJ Finley gets his revenge in Death Valley at night against the team that benched him? LSU still wins.

Cole's Pick: LSU

Postins: Saturday night in Death Valley? Yeah, I know who to pick.

Matthew's Pick: LSU

Garcia: Auburn is dealing with a QB controversy heading into one of the country's most intimidating environments. Can I just pick the Tigers?

Art's Pick: Auburn

Hamm: Auburn hasn't won in Baton Rouge since 1999 when LSU's Josh Booty battled offensive witts with Auburn's Ben Leard. Auburn's coaching staff is a bit of a mess right now, and LSU seems to be putting it all together finally on offense.

Timm's Pick: LSU

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin - 11 a.m.

Galatzan: I really like the Wisconsin defense and I think it's going to be a major difference in this one. Give me the Badgers in a CLOSE one.

Matt's Pick: Wisconsin

Thompson: I hate myself for loving the Badgers this early into the season. Graham Mertz is statically the worst quarterback in the conference, and he is the reason they lost to Notre Dame. Still, Michigan's Cade McNamara isn't world-changing, but this Badgers' defense can be.

The Wolverines usually lose a game like this. I said usually for a reason.

Cole's Pick: Michigan

Postins: There has never been a better time for Michigan to win the Big Ten East. But the Wolverines won't win it losing games to the Big Ten West.

Matthew's Pick: Michigan

Garcia: If Michigan really is for real, now's the time to show it? I don't think the Wolverines are.

Art's Pick: Wisconsin

Hamm: It's been a while since the Wolverines have won in Madison, Wisconsin, and that will end on Saturday. Michigan's defense is just too strong.

Timm's Pick: Michigan

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame – 1:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Cincinnati is for real. They have a top quarterback prospect, and they have looked excellent all season long. Notre Dame feels weird to me, and I don't trust them. Give me the star quarterback.

Matt's Pick: Cincinnati

Thompson: Alright, call me crazy, but Cincinnati should be considered a College Football Playoff Contender. Even after losing defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and half of its defense, they still are playing like one of the best teams in the country. A road win in South Bend will actually be considered strong for the Bearcats.

Cole's Pick: Cincinnati

Postins: Cincinnati wants to prove it’s for real, and this is THE GAME that will make a difference with the College Football Playoff committee if the Bearcats can finish the season undefeated. I want a little more chaos in my college football. Sue me.

Matthew's Pick: Cincinnati

Garcia: Might as well get Notre Dame out of the playoff discussion now.

Art's Pick: Cincinnati

Hamm: I still find it hard to believe that Cincinnati is favored in a game in South Bend, but here we are. The Irish have been able to come up with big plays at big times this season, but in a close game, talent takes over.

Timm's Pick: Cincinnati

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State - 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Baylor hasn't beaten anyone, and Oklahoma State looks like the better team. It's a toss-up but I'll take OSU by a field goal.

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma State

Thompson: Good for Dave Aranda turning Baylor around. With offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes clicking in his new system, the Bears might be the best team in the state of Texas. I don't anyone saw this being a Top 20 matchup at the start of the season.

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Postins: This ends up being the battle of Top 20 teams? I didn’t have that on my Big 12 bingo card. Oklahoma State ends Baylor’s lovely start to the season.

Matthew's Pick: Oklahoma State

Garcia: Based on the early returns, maybe to two most impressive Big 12 this season.

Art's Pick: Oklahoma State

Hamm: Oklahoma State relies mostly on defense to win games, and its rushing defense is Top 20, and that should challenge Baylor, however, the Cowboys are without some key pieces on defense due to injury.

Timm's Pick: Baylor

Boston College at No. 25 Clemson

Galatzan: Clemson is mortal after all. That said, I do think they squeak by a very underrated Boston College team.

Matt's Pick: Clemson

Thompson: At this point, I'm just rooting for Clemson to lose because they remain in Top 25 based off name alone. This is the worst offense in the ACC going up against a top-three defense in the conference.

Cole's Pick: Boston College

Postins: Boston College beat Missouri last Saturday, so ... nah. Clemson bounces back.

Matthew's Pick: Clemson

Garcia: Down year for Clemson and up year for BC. Still, it's Clemson.

Art's Pick: Clemson

Hamm: Has anyone watched Clemson on offense this season? This is going to be ugly. Boston College can run the ball against the Tigers defense, and that's the difference.

Timm's Pick: Boston College