Bye Week Review: Aggies QB Zach Calzada Coming Into His Own

As we all know, Zach Calzada did not begin the season as Jimbo Fisher's No. 1 quarterback.

However, that is all in the past now, because, after a slow start as the starter, Calzada has become 'The Man" in College Station.

It wasn't an easy path for the Sophomore.

Against Colorado, he was thrown into the fire on the road in Denver against Colorado, completing just 18 of 38 passes for 183 yards. He did hit Isaiah Spiller for the game-winning score, propelling the Aggies to a win.

Calzada also struggled for a time to move the ball against New Mexico, but ultimately finished with three touchdown passes in the 34-0 win.

Over the following two weeks, the wheels seemingly fell off, however, with the Aggies dropping two straight to Arkansas and Mississippi State, with Calzada completing just 39 of 69 passes (56.5 percent) with one touchdown and two interceptions over that stretch.

And just when all seemed lost for the Aggies, Calzada woke up, leading the Aggies to a 41-38 win over the then No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Since then, The Aggies offense has flourished, outscoring opponents 79-28, and finding their identity as an offense.

Another byproduct of Calzada's resurgence is that the sophomore is now listed amongst Heisman Contenders per various sportsbooks --albeit with unfavorable odds.

Either way, the Aggie offense has found its stride behind Calzada, who heads into the back half of the season with the opportunity to put the Aggies into a position to challenge for the SEC West.

And if he keeps them winning, maybe more.

