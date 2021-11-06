Elite WR Chris Marshall Becomes Second Aggies Commitment Of The Day

One of the best in the Lone Star State is staying home.

After considering Alabama and USC, where he took official visits over the summer months, Chris Marshall has ended his recruitment with a verbal commitment to Texas A&M.

Marshall becomes the 16th commitment of the 2022 class for Texas A&M, and the second in a matter of minutes, with the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle Walter Nolen announcing his pledge on Saturday afternoon as well.

The Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall star wide receiver announced the decision on Saturday, on the heels of his latest visit to College Station for a closer look at the Aggies in the marquee matchup of Week 10 with Auburn in town.

The nation's No. 11 wide receiver projection per the SI Watch List, he is also ranked as a member of the SI99 rankings, sitting at No. 93 in America, overall, regardless of position.

As a junior for the Buffs, Marshall was electric on the outside, hauling in big play after big play in the 12-win campaign. He hauled in 44 passes for 1,008 yards and 17 touchdowns. The staggering 22.9 yards per reception stat is only overshadowed by his averaging a score every 2.58 catches in 2020.

Fort Bend Marshall, undefeated in 2021, will open its playoff slate on Friday at home against Mt. Belvieu (Texas) Barbers Hill High School.

Marshall, also an accomplished varsity and AAU basketball player, becomes the 15th verbal commitment of the class of 2022 for Jimbo Fisher and his staff, already ranked within the top 10 nationally by Sports Illustrated.

