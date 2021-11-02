Texas A&M's College Football Playoff Ranking Has Been Revealed

College Football Playoff Rankings: Aggies Come in at No. 14
The Texas A&M Aggies are ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25, one of seven SEC teams in the committee’s first Top 25 of the season.
Georgia was No. 1 and Alabama — which lost to the Aggies last month — was No. 2. If the playoff started today, the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide would be in the playoff.
Completing the Week 1 Top 4 was Michigan State at No. 3 and Oregon at No. 4.
The ‘first two out’ were Ohio State at No. 5 and Cincinnati at No. 6.
Future SEC member Oklahoma was No. 8.
Right ahead of Texas A&M at No. 13 was Auburn, and the Tigers just happened to be playing the Aggies this weekend. The committee seemed to have respect for the victors in head-to-head matchups in the first rankings, so an Aggie victory would certainly give the Aggies a chance to move up.
The other SEC teams in the first rankings were bunched just below the Aggies and the Tigers. Ole Miss was No. 16, Mississippi State was No. 17 and Kentucky was No. 18.
The rankings will come out each Tuesday through the rest of the season, with the final rankings and playoff field announced on Sunday, Dec. 5.
College Football Playoff Top 25
Released on Nov. 2, 2021
SEC Teams in Bold
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Cincinnati
7. Michigan
8. Oklahoma
9. Wake Forest
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma State
12. Baylor
13. Auburn
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Ole Miss
17. Mississippi State
18. Kentucky
19. NC State
20. Minnesota
21. Wisconsin
22. Iowa
23. Fresno State
24. San Diego State
25. Pitt
