Could Texas A&M be the Playoff Killer in the SEC?

COLLEGE STATION - Chaos and College Football go together like turkey and gravy come Thanksgiving, simultaneously perfect.

The 2019 season will come to a close on Saturday, painting a clearer picture of the College Football Playoff scenario for each conference. Should the ranking remain the same, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia will represent the NCAA as the four contenders to bring home a National Championship to their respective schools.

That's nearly an impossible look due to the schedule ahead. Should LSU win against Arkansas this weekend, the team will all but clinch the SEC West and face the Bulldogs in backyard Atlanta. One roster will suffer a loss, leading to a potential exit for Georgia out of the rankings.

But for those conferences hoping for chaos to benefit their teams in the hunt, all should be pulling for Texas A & M throughout the next two weekends. The Aggies will travels to Athens, Ga. to face the No.4 team in the nation before meeting under the light's in Tiger Stadium to break the unbeaten Tigers' season.

For the Pac 12, Big 12 and the Crimson Tide, Gig'Em is the best words to hear over the next two weekends. Let's take a look at the scenarios ahead for all involved.

SCENARIO #1: Texas A & M wins out, placing Alabama in the SEC Championship

Yes, There still is a way for Alabama to make their way into the playoffs without the likes of Tua Tagovailoa.

The junior quarterback suffered a dislocated hip against Mississippi State will miss the remainder of the season. Mac Jones has been named the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide to close out the season against Western Carolina and the Iron Bowl.

Jimbo Fisher's 10-year, $75 million deal will be put to the test Saturday "between the hedges" at Samford Stadium. A & M planned on becoming a contender as the newest member of the SEC and could prove their worth with a victory on the road.

Fisher believes Saturday isn't about defeating Georgia but bettering the program for the future by learning from past mistakes.

"We want to affect the outcome of our own program and how we play and what we do and what we get out of that," Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. "We want to affect our program by how we play and hopefully, we've learned from the games earlier in the year of how to approach those games and understand the level of ball you have to play at consistently."

A & M's chance to deliver the crushing blow will rely on consistency -- specifically on offense. The team has struggled to produce through the air away from Kyle Field, while Kellen Mond has thrown four of his six interceptions mirror in similar fashion. Recently, the team has relied on their run game to drive forward towards victory.

A win in Athens eliminates the Bulldogs from a chance at the postseason. Two losses in conference play won't favor well in the committee's eyes when Selection Sunday arrives. Another victory in Baton Rouge would likely also strengthen the Aggies' chances of potentially being considered for a New Year's Six Bowl.

With a victory over LSU, that would also send Alabama to the SEC Championship thanks head to head matchups. The Crimson Tide defeated A & M at Kyle Field in October while the Aggies would hand the first loss to the only team that Alabama fell to this year. That also would mean the team would defeat Auburn in the yearly Iron Bowl come November 30.

SCENARIO #2: Same thing, but Alabama loses to Auburn

Should the Tigers trample the Tide, Alabama would finish with a 10-2 record, effectively eliminating them from postseason play and leaving it up to LSU in the SEC. From there, the equation is simple; win and you're in for the Tigers.

That free's up the fourth spot for someone such as Baylor, Oklahoma, Oregon or Utah to enter the equation. The championship series should decide which team would be more deserving of the final spot during the selection process. As the rankings sit now, an Oregon victory likely catapults them into the top four in this scenario. Should they win the conference, consider them in while a loss likely sends the winner of the Big 12.

SCENARIO #3: Texas A & M loses to Georgia, defeats LSU

Fisher stated Monday his respect for Georgia would go unnoticed. He believes the Bulldogs will be a tough opponent, no matter how impressive the Aggies have been over the past month.

"As you watch the film, they're as sound as an opponent we'll play and have played," Fisher said. "They're solid in all three phases."

Despite the Bulldogs allowing opponents to stay in games late, Georgia's maintained leads to add to their victory resume this year. A win Saturday will likely see them finish with an 11-1 record and far from out of the race.

Meanwhile, should the Aggies do the improbable and defeat LSU at home, two options could come into play. Depending on the Iron Bowl would send Alabama either home or to Atlanta. Should the Tide beat the Bulldogs, more than likely, LSU could be on the outside looking in come selection time.

A Bulldog victory perhaps solidifies two SEC opponents in the playoff come late December, with LSU likely being the No.4 similar to Alabama during the 2017 season.

SCENARIO #4: Texas A & M loses both games, leading to zero changes

Both Georgia and LSU will be tough opponents for A & M to dethrone. Throw in the road factor and the Aggies could be out of options before kickoff. Both teams have impressed on all cylinders, leading to their respective rankings on Tuesday night.

Should A & M lose both games, the team will finish with a 7-5 record and more questions will arise on Fisher's skills rather than the opponents' success. Should Georgia win, both SEC foes would likely still qualify for the playoffs. Should LSU win, Alabama could re-enter the conversation as the No.4 seed.

Either way, A & M will likely head to a lesser bowl game and their road troubles will continue to be an issue.

SCENARIO #5: Texas A & M loses both games, Alabama loses the Iron Bowl, LSU Wins the SEC

It's the same thing with another loss add. Two losses automatically would eliminate the Crimson Tide from a championship title and playoff contention. A LSU win seals their status in the playoff and could open the door for another opponent.

The only way that would happen now, however, would be with a Jones-led Alabama roster falling short out at Jordan-Hare Stadium to Bo Nix and the Tigers. If that doesn't happen, the committee could send the Crimson Tide back to the postseason for the fifth-consecutive season even without a bid at the SEC title.