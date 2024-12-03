Cyrus Allen Announces Plans to Enter Portal | Texas A&M Aggies 2024 Transfer Tracker
The Texas A&M Aggies' regular season has come to an end, and the turover from the NCAA Transfer Portal is already starting to hit.
Follow along below for the latest activity for the Aggies below:
Incoming
DEC. 3- Will Lee Announces Return
Cornerback Will Lee, aka "The Blanket" announced on X that he would be returning to College Station for his senior year of play.
Lee transferred to College Station from Kansas State before the 2024 season and racked up 42 total tackles and two interceptions, including a 93-yard pick six against the Texas Longhorns.
Outgoing
Dec. 3 - Cyrus Allen leaves
Texas A&M wide receiver Cyrus Allen announced to ESPN that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Allen transferred to A&M after catching 46 passes for 778 yards during his 2023 season at Louisiana Tech. He caught 18 passes for 269 yards this season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the win over New Mexico State.
Dec. 3 - Brownlow-Dindy leaves
Former five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy elected to enter the transfer portal and depart College Station.
Brownlow-Dindy was a part of the 2022 Aggie recruiting class under Jimbo Fisher that set many records as the highest-rated class in program history, bringing 10 five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits to Aggieland, including stars like Shemar Stewart. Unfortunately, injuries plagued the Aggies heavily during that season and the true potential of the team was never truly unlocked.
Dec. 2 - Ogunbiyi Enters Portal
Texas A&M offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after being with the team since 2020. His 2022 season was cut short due to injury, and he would play in five games in 2023.
He was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, and will have a single year of eligibility remaining in college play, wherever he chooses to spend it.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Who Will Ultimately Make The 2024 College Football Playoffs?
Texas A&M Aggies 'Expected' to Be Contenders for Georgia Bulldogs Transfer
'We Didn't Execute': How Predictability Became Biggest Downfall for Aggies' Offense
'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
Could Former Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Head to Big 12?