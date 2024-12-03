All Aggies

Cyrus Allen Announces Plans to Enter Portal | Texas A&M Aggies 2024 Transfer Tracker

Here is all the latest news regarding the Texas A&M Aggies and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Aaron Raley

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kolinu'u Faaiu (61) sets the ball in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kolinu'u Faaiu (61) sets the ball in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies' regular season has come to an end, and the turover from the NCAA Transfer Portal is already starting to hit.

Follow along below for the latest activity for the Aggies below:

Incoming

DEC. 3- Will Lee Announces Return

Cornerback Will Lee, aka "The Blanket" announced on X that he would be returning to College Station for his senior year of play.

Lee transferred to College Station from Kansas State before the 2024 season and racked up 42 total tackles and two interceptions, including a 93-yard pick six against the Texas Longhorns.

Outgoing

Dec. 3 - Cyrus Allen leaves

Texas A&M wide receiver Cyrus Allen announced to ESPN that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Allen transferred to A&M after catching 46 passes for 778 yards during his 2023 season at Louisiana Tech. He caught 18 passes for 269 yards this season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the win over New Mexico State.

Dec. 3 - Brownlow-Dindy leaves

Former five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy elected to enter the transfer portal and depart College Station.

Brownlow-Dindy was a part of the 2022 Aggie recruiting class under Jimbo Fisher that set many records as the highest-rated class in program history, bringing 10 five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits to Aggieland, including stars like Shemar Stewart. Unfortunately, injuries plagued the Aggies heavily during that season and the true potential of the team was never truly unlocked.

Dec. 2 - Ogunbiyi Enters Portal

Texas A&M offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after being with the team since 2020. His 2022 season was cut short due to injury, and he would play in five games in 2023.

He was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, and will have a single year of eligibility remaining in college play, wherever he chooses to spend it.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

Who Will Ultimately Make The 2024 College Football Playoffs?

Texas A&M Aggies 'Expected' to Be Contenders for Georgia Bulldogs Transfer

'We Didn't Execute': How Predictability Became Biggest Downfall for Aggies' Offense

'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns

Could Former Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Head to Big 12?

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football