SEC News: Mullen Fired From Florida, Affects Texas A&M?

In 2018, Jimbo Fisher was hired to come to College Station to bring Texas A&M back to glory. Another coach was hired in the SEC during the same offseason.

Fisher will remain with the Aggies past the 2021 season unless LSU wins the war to bring him to LSU. Dan Mullen has coached his final game for Florida.

Mullen is out as Florida coach after four seasons in Gainesville, according to multiple reports. On3 was first to report the news and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated.

Mullen led the Gators to a 34-15 record overall since leaving Mississippi State. Florida reached three New Year’s Six bowls in Mullen’s first three seasons, winning a Peach Bowl and an Orange Bowl, and captured the SEC East last season.

The Gators (5-6, 2-6 SEC) lost in the Cotton Bowl to Oklahoma following the departure of multiple players before the bowl. That was the beginning of the end for Mullen, who would lose five of his last seven games with the programs.

Florida must win against Florida State (5-6, 2-6 ACC) to become bowl eligible in 2021. The school has yet to make an announcement as of this time.

Mullen's firing comes nearly six months after the 49-year-old the program agreed to a new three-year extension, keeping him in Gainesville through the 2026 season. Florida would lose to LSU to close out the regular season in 20202 before losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship. The Gators are just 2-9 in its last 11 games against Power 5 teams.

According to reports, the Gators' top candidates to replace Mullen include Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Wake Forest's Dave Clawson, Louisiana's Billy Napier, Liberty's Hugh Freeze, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and others.

