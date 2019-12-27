Early Struggles Could Lead to Victory in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas- The last time Texas A & M took a snap, it was run out the clock in Baton Rouge. The Aggies struggled to find any rhythm on offense against the Bayou Bengals, leading to a 50-7 victory in favor of LSU.

The team will have a chance to gain traction and end their holiday season on a positive note with a victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Still, a month away from live-action could lead to issues early on.

During Thursday's press conference, A & M coach Jimbo Fisher noted the team's absence from the program, noting that the break is different than in any other spot found in the United States.

"Listen, we're the only sport in America that ends its season and waits a month to play," Fisher said. "Think about it. Basketball rolls into it, football doesn't."

Bringing in the subject of baseball, Fisher could see his team needing to shake the rust off early. Much like an opposing team with a weaker schedule, those out of sync could see early miscues before finally getting clicking on all cylinders.

"We always say this in pro baseball, remember the teams that win the divisional series, they'll go 4-0, and the other team will go seven games," Fisher said. "Well, they're setting for five days, and they come back and look like they can't hit a ball or pitch a ball or throw a ball. That's the dynamic."

The Aggies could have limited action in the run game. Fisher announced Sunday that Corrdarian Richardson would not play Friday night due to personal reasons, leaving freshman Isaiah Spiller as the only scholarship runner for the team.

Spiller's success came in burst throughout his first year. Four times the Spring native would surpass 100-yards in a game, including a 217-yard performance against UTSA. He also would struggle to gain traction against opponents such as Arkansas and Alabama, fumbling three times over two games.

Fisher stated the lack of depth wouldn't change his play-calling against the Cowboys' defense.

The Cowboys and Aggies will kickoff at 5:45 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.