AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Early Struggles Could Lead to Victory in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

HOUSTON, Texas- The last time Texas A&M took a snap, it was run out the clock in Baton Rouge. The Aggies struggled to find any rhythm on offense against the Bayou Bengals, leading to a 50-7 victory in favor of LSU. 

The team will have a chance to gain traction and end their holiday season on a positive note with a victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Still, a month away from live-action could lead to issues early on. 

During Thursday's press conference, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher noted the team's absence from the program, noting that the break is different than in any other spot found in the United States. 

"Listen, we're the only sport in America that ends its season and waits a month to play," Fisher said. "Think about it. Basketball rolls into it, football doesn't." 

Bringing in the subject of baseball, Fisher could see his team needing to shake the rust off early. Much like an opposing team with a weaker schedule, those out of sync could see early miscues before finally getting clicking on all cylinders. 

"We always say this in pro baseball, remember the teams that win the divisional series, they'll go 4-0, and the other team will go seven games," Fisher said. "Well, they're setting for five days, and they come back and look like they can't hit a ball or pitch a ball or throw a ball. That's the dynamic."

The Aggies could have limited action in the run game. Fisher announced Sunday that Corrdarian Richardson would not play Friday night due to personal reasons, leaving freshman Isaiah Spiller as the only scholarship runner for the team. 

Spiller's success came in burst throughout his first year. Four times the Spring native would surpass 100-yards in a game, including a 217-yard performance against UTSA. He also would struggle to gain traction against opponents such as Arkansas and Alabama, fumbling three times over two games. 

Fisher stated the lack of depth wouldn't change his play-calling against the Cowboys' defense. 

The Cowboys and Aggies will kickoff at 5:45 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel Out for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Hubbard Gives High Praise to Texas A&M Defense

Cole Thompson

The star running back for the Cowboys had great things to say about the Aggies.

Aggies Treating Texas Bowl Like Any Other Game

Cole Thompson

Just because it's at home, doesn't mean it will be easy for A&M.

Home for the Holidays: Texas A&M Players Remain Close for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Several players returned home for their final bowl game.

Fisher Confident Despite Lack of Running Back Depth

Cole Thompson

A&M will rely heavily on freshman Isaiah Spiller

Fisher Praises Oklahoma State Before Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

The Aggies head coach had some thoughts on the Cowboys

Aggies Prepping for Nation Leading Rusher in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Potentially NFL-bound Chuba Hubbard will play this weekend against Texas A&M.

Texas Bowl: Top Storylines to Follow

Cole Thompson

Here's some things you should keep an eye on.

Aggies RB Richardson Will Not Play in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Cordarrian Richardson will not play this week

Preview: Texas A&M Hopes for Home Success Against Oregon State

Cole Thompson

The Aggies and Beavers will tip-off at Reed Arena Saturday