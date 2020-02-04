Easier Schedule Brings Brighter Days to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION - To see a plant grow, one must care for it tenderly. If Jimbo Fisher is the seed, hopefully 2020 is the year he blooms.

Entering the third year of his $75 million deal, the Texas A & M head coach will hopefully win on the field while also winning off it. Trading in his headset for a megaphone, Fisher can relax as the program slowly prepares for the impending season.

“The offseason speaking engagements are a lot better,” Fisher said, following their victory in the Texas Bowl last December. “They’re a lot more pleasant.”

But even fans weary of open words and let down promises — ones that have been made by many. As Fisher and the Aggies prepare for the new decade, they also must adapt to win.

After all, $75 million isn't the asking price for 8-4 consistency.

Fisher promised College Station multiple championships at his introductory press conference two years ago. The upcoming season might be the best shot to make that dream a reality thanks to a schedule playing towards their favor.

The 2019 season was expected to test A & M's spirits — and then some. The team became the first school in NCAA history to play the nation's No.1 roster three times in a single season. They would lose by an average score of 25 points to Clemson (Week 2), Alabama (Week 7) and LSU (Week 14).

Perhaps their 24-21 victory over former Big 12 rival Oklahoma State down in NRG Stadium could be a sign for the future. Kellen Mond would show off his dual-threat ability, scoring on a 67-yard touchdown and giving the Aggies a second eight-plus win season.

After facing the Tigers for over a decade in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson followed Fisher outside of Tallahassee and into SEC Country. That cycle hit its final spin and will be replaced by a lesser opponent. Although expectations are high for Mel Tucker's Colorado roster, they're not coming off back-to-back national championship appearances.

The Buffaloes finished 5-7 in 2019 and will need to replace Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault on offense. They'll head to Kyle Field on Sept.19 as part of a home-vs-home series.

The out of conference schedule should have A & M remaining a perfect 4-0. The team will open against FCS Abilene Christian before taking on North Texas Sept.12. The 4-8 Fresno State Bulldogs will have a fresh makeover with Kalen DeBoer now in charge when they arrive in College Station on Oct.10.

Entering SEC play, Georgia will be replaced by a struggling Vanderbilt, who has won five conference games since 2017. Arkansas will still be in the middle of a rebuild following the hiring of Sam Pittman, playing in A & M's favor as part of the Southwest Classic. Still looking for their first SEC win in two seasons, the Aggies should sit at worst 5-1 heading into the second half of season.

Their one loss could come in Starkville, Miss. against the Bulldogs — a place they've fallen every season following the 2012 run with Johnny Manziel. Things won't come easy as air-raid offensive-minded Mike Leach will be calling the shots with former Stanford quarterback KJ Costello.

A road trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium could be the first real test for the 2020 Aggies against Auburn in Gus Malzahn. Since his arrival in the SEC, Fisher has fallen to the Tigers by a combined 12 points. Auburn's offense could benefit from another season of Bo Nix and the arrival of quarterback guru Chad Morris.

Following Auburn, the Aggies will travel to South Carolina, where they've won the past six outings. All and all, an 8-0 start isn't far out of reach. Perhaps Ole Miss will surprise fans in the first year of Lane Kiffin, but the Aggies should be favored back home in Kyle Field. Throw in the Commodores and expectations should be either 9-1 or 10-0 heading into the final games late November.

A & M is expected to return nine full-time starters on offense and eight on defense. A veteran roster will only expand thanks to the emergence of rising stars. Tack on the young recruits such as five-star Demond Demas and potentially Zach Evans, the Aggies could be one of the more balanced rosters in the conference.

The team will close out with a road trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala. before senior night arrives Nov.28 against LSU. The Aggies have lost their last three visits to Alabama inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, but the Crimson Tide will be without superstar Tua Tagovailoa. The same goes for LSU, who will come to Kyle Field Joe Burrowless for the first time in two years.

Good teams will drop a surprise game some point in the season — great teams finish the season in flawless fashion. Depending on the success of the veteran roster, A & M could be the surprise team in the SEC. That could be a surprise in a positive light or a negative one.

“We played 19 true freshmen and 11 redshirt freshmen,” Fisher said of the 2019 Aggies. “It’s great to have young players with talent, if they learn and get better and have an urgency to be great.”

Expectations are high in College Station. With a favorable schedule, the Aggies could be a favorite to win the SEC West. Last season, LSU returned a veteran roster with 12 seniors. The Aggies will have over 20 when September arrives.

The clock is ticking for Fisher. The question is, how will he be remembered in a make or break season?