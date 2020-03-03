ESPN Drafts Texas A&M's Madubuike In First Round of Latest Mock

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike should be feeling content with his draft grade. During Saturday's drill in Indianapolis, the former 12th Man star merited praise for his success on the bench press and agility in running drills.

Several mock drafts have had Madubuike garnered first round attention. Throw in the 31 reps on the bench, 4.83 40 time and a 7.37 3-cone drill, the near 300-pounder should become a staple in mocks. CBS's Ryan Wilson and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believe his combine performance will merit a high selection.

It seems Kiper could be planting a bug in ESPN's ear on the success of Madubuike.

In his first post combine draft, ESPN's Todd McShay now is on board with the Madubuike metrics. Although not sold on top 15 status, the longtime NFL draft analyst did say the former Aggie would be an excellent fit at the end of the first round to join the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Yet another possible landing spot for Igbinoghene or even LSU's Kristian Fulton, Kansas City again needs some cornerback help. But even with the Chiefs placing the franchise tag on Chris Jones, they could still move him (as they did last year with Dee Ford)," McShay wrote. "Consider Madubuike insurance right now in case they suddenly have a hole in the middle of that line. We will know much more about the team's plan at defensive tackle when we hit April, but for now, I'm taking an athletic interior guy who had 11.5 tackles for loss last season and then ran a smoking 4.83 in the 40-yard dash at 293 pounds at the combine."

Both Kiper Jr. and Wilson believe Madubuike could be headed to the NFL's 12th Man in Seattle with the 27th pick. As the Chiefs could be looking to move on from the Pro Bowl defender, Kalen Saunders would likely be the only defensive tackle who is secure of starting. Even if the team were to re-sign Jones, his versatility could allow him to bump outside, creating a home in the trenches for the Aggie defensive tackle.

A two-year starter for the Ags, Madubuike was praised for his ability to add pressure to any backfield. For his career, the future NFL defender would collect 105 tackles, 24.5 tackles for losses, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, four pass deflections and an interception.

Madubuike is expected to be selected near the end of Round 1 or early Round 2. Multiple mocks believe he could land with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars or Dallas Cowboys with the team's second pick.