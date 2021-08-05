ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Aggies?

The Aggies, while consistent this offseason, haven't moved much in other rankings

Texas A&M has had a very consistent offseason, even with a quarterback competition and a questionable offensive line, head coach Jimbo Fisher has kept the Aggies steadily heading in the right direction.

Because of that steadiness, Texas A&M hasn't moved much in any rankings. The Aggies appear somewhere between the 10 and five spots in most media outlets preseason top 25.

In the ESPN preseason ranking, released this week, Texas A&M shows at No. 6:

6. Texas A&M Aggies 2020 record: 8-1 2021 preseason FPI: 6 Key September game: Sept. 11 vs. Colorado Season outlook: The Aggies are coming off a season in which they appeared built for sustained success, particularly on defense. They'll have to rebuild up front with four new starters on the offensive line and break in a new QB, but Jimbo Fisher feels good about those positions. ESPN's FPI gives A&M a greater than 80% chance to win in each of its first five games before Alabama -- which handed the Aggies their only loss last season -- visits College Station on Nov. 9.

The Aggies' lack of a starting quarterback and questionable offensive line doesn't appear to be worrying anyone. But should it? Maybe not. A&M's depth at wide receiver and running back may balance those unproven position groups out.

Or quite possibly the media's confidence comes from the fact that Fisher has been known to have strong quarterbacks under center.

To be realistic, A&M is not far from a season that could easily slingshot it to national recognition and respect.

