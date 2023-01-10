Ex USC WR C.J. Williams 'Talking With' Texas A&M

JAN 10 - Williams Considering Aggies

Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams is looking for a new home after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, and Texas A&M is on the list.

“I’m talking with Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Georgia and UCLA, “ Williams told 247Sports. “I’ve talked with Notre Dame about visiting this weekend and that’s a possibility.

Williams is also considering Wisconsin and West Virginia, alongside the Aggies, Notre Dame, UCLA, and the two-time champion Georgia Bulldogs.

That said, he is intrigued by what the Aggies have to offer, and has a good relationship with Texas A&M wide receivers coach, James Coley.

“Coach Coley actually offered me when he was at Georgia, that was one of my first offers when I was a sophomore. He always told me I was an SEC guy and told me he would love line me up next to Evan Stewart and we could complement each other really well.”

JAN 3 - Anthony Lucas Leaves Aggies

Yet another top recruit from the 2022 class has decided to leave Texas A&M, with former five-star Anthony Lucas entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Lucas is now the sixth member of the historic 2022 class to enter the portal, and the 26th Aggie overall to leave the program.

"I want to thank Coach Fisher and his staff for the opportunity to play at TAMU. Thank you to my professors and academic staff for providing me all the support to succeed as a student-athlete. Thank you to all my teammates for all the encouragement. I will forever cherish the relationships that I have built in College Station. To the 12th man, thank you so much for all your support. I also want to thank my parents for being my main source of strength and support throughout this journey. Most of all, I want to thank God for all the opportunities that have been afforded to me. After careful reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Lucas played in five games for the Aggies in 2022, making 10 tackles.

DEC 25 - LJ Johnson Stays in Lone Star State

LJ Johnson will remain in Texas for the remainder of his career. The former Texas A&M running back officially committed to SMU to give the Mustangs an early Christmas gift.

Johnson, one of the top prospects in the transfer portal, chose SMU over programs such as Oklahoma, UCLA, Cal, and Baylor. In two seasons with the Aggies, the former top-ranked running back recruit totaled 31 carries for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns.

DEC 25 - Chris Marshall Commits to Ole Miss

After his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Texas A&M top-ranked wide receiver Chris Marshall will remain in the SEC, committing to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Marshall, who was suspended on multiple occasions last season, had 11 catches for 108 yards in three games.

DEC 23 - Marquis Groves-Killebrew Commits to Louisville

Former up-and-coming Texas A&M Aggies freshman defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew has found a new home after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month.

And on Friday, he made it official, committing to the Louisville Cardinals.

Groves-Killebrew was the second former Aggie to commit this week, after Denver Harris committed to the LSU Tigers.

DEC 21 - Tunmise Adelaye Head to Big Ten

Former Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adelaye has committed to Michigan State. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Spartans starting next season.

Last season, Adelaye totaled two tackles in two games before suffering a season-ending injury against Miami. Adelaye was redshirted during the 2021 season.

DEC 21 - Eli Stowers Heads To "Other" Aggies

Former Texas A&M quarterback/tight end Eli Stowers has officially transferred to New Mexico State. In his two years with the program, Stowers did not record a state. During his freshman season, Stowers worked drills at tight end. He is expected to play quarterback for the Aggies.

DEC 18 - Andre White Joins Haynes King in Atlanta

DEC 16 - Former kicker joins SEC West program

Former Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis officially announced Sunday that he would be transferring to Ole Miss. Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining with the SEC West program as a graduate transfer.

Davis was expected to replace Seth Small following the 2021 season. Instead, freshman Randy Bond took over full-time on field goals and point after attempts following Texas A&M's Week 2 loss against Appalachian State. Last season, Davis went 1 of 3 on field goal attempts, drilling a 40-yard kick in the season opener against Sam Houston.

DEC 16 - Marquis Groves-Killebrew enters portal

Texas A&M Aggies freshman cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has entered the transfer portal, per reports Friday.

Groves-Killebrew appeared in two games this past season as a true freshman. He recorded two solo tackles in the 31-28 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Oct. 29.

DEC 13 - North Carolina DB Grimes Loves Aggieland

North Carolina defensive back and former 5-star recruit Tony Grimes recently took a visit to Aggieland, and by all accounts, came back very impressed.

Grimes was one of the top defensive backs in the ACC and would be an instant impact guy for Texas A&M

DEC 13 - YulKeith Brown Enters Portal

DEC 12 - Former Aggie WR Chase Lane transfers to Georgia Tech

DEC 7 - Ex Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb To Visit Aggies

Oklahoma State's leading tackler in 2022, linebacker Mason Cobb entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the regular season and is set to visit College Station this weekend.

You can view the full list of players leaving the program below:

WR Devin Price

WR Chris Marshall

LB Tarian Lee

Lee announced Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal after four seasons with the program. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting during his freshman season in 2019.

In his two active seasons on A&M's roster, Lee saw minimal action, recording 17 total tackles in 12 games.

LB Andre White Jr.

White officially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday morning via his Twitter account. He will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.A member of the 2019 recruiting class, White split starting reps with Chris Russell Jr. this past season. In eight games, he recorded 35 tackles and four tackles for loss. White was limited to seven games due to injury, and often saw action later in the season as a rotational linebacker.

DB Josh Moten

Moten is expected to the enter the transfer portal after three seasons in College Station. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Moten starred National Christian Academy (MD). He primarly served as a depth nickel defender and worked special teams over his three years.

In two games, Moten registered one tackle. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

QB Eli Stowers

A source confirms with AllAggies.com that Stowers will be leaving following his redshirt freshman season. Stowers will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next program.

Stowers did not record any statistics this season for the Aggies despite the concerns at quarterback over the past two seasons. Stowers also worked reps during his redshirt freshman season at tight end for depth purposes.

Prior to signing with Texas A&M, Stowers was one of the nation's top quarterback recruits in the 2021 cycle coming out of Denton (TX) Guyer.

DL Marcus Burris

Burris officially announced he would enter the transfer portal Monday via his Twitter account. A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Burris redshirted his first season and only played in two games this past fall.

Burris will have three years of eligibility remaining.

DB Myles Jones

Jones will have one year of eligibility after suffering another season-ending injury just prior to the start of the new year. Jones, a member of the 2017 recruit from Magnolia, Jones has played two games in two years.

In six seasons, Jones recorded 124 tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions and 29 pass deflections.

DB Brian George

George joined the Aggies in 2020 as a junior college transfer. A two-year starter for Highland Community College, George played in 19 games during his three seasons in Aggieland.

George recorded 23 total tackles and an interception.

OL PJ Williams

DL Dallas Walker

DB Denver Harris

QB Haynes King

King was named the starter at the beginning of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons by head coach Jimbo Fisher but was unable to finish either season with the title of QB1.

In 2021, King's season was lost early on after he suffered an injury during the team's 10-7 win over Colorado in Denver.

Zach Calzada took over as the starter for the remainder of that season.

In 2022, King lost the job twice, first to Max Johnson after the loss to Appalachian State, and then to true freshman Conner Weigman following the team's defeat in Columbia to South Carolina.

King was injured during the matchup with the Gamecocks, with Weigman taking over, and remaining the true starter for the rest of the season.

TE Blake Smith

DL Tunmise Adeleye

WR Chase Lane

"I plan on being in Aggieland this upcoming spring semester to finish my masters degree as that is a goal I have set out to accomplish. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and I am honored to say that this chapter has come to an end. Thanks & Gig ‘Em"

Lane ends his Aggies career with 48 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 24 games, averaging 12.9 yards per catch.

His best season came in 2020 when he had 29 catches for 409 yards, and both of his touchdowns.

K Caden Davis

Davis was the main kickoff man for the Aggies this season, kicking off 56 times for 3,577 yards, with 47 touchbacks.

He also attempted six extra points, making all six, and was 1 for 3 on field goal attempts. His made field goal was from 40 yards out.

Davis finishes his Aggies career hitting just 1 of 4 field goal attempts.

RB LJ Johnson Jr.

A native of Cypress, Johnson joined the 12th Man as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. As a freshman, the 5-10, 210-pound runner saw action in four games, recording 21 carries for 76 yards. This past season, Johnson finished 10 carries for 39 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Expected to be the change-of-pace runner for A&M this season, Johnson moved down the depth chart from RB No. 2 to RB No. 4 by midseason in favor of Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss. Johnson did not play following the Aggies' 30-24 loss to South Carolina in mid-October.

LB Ish Harris

Harris never played a snap in 2022 but figured into the future of the Aggies linebacker corps.

While playing at Pilot Point Harris impressed recruiters on both offense and defense. He earned district MVP honors on the offensive side of the ball after rushing for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns on 26 carries, while also recording 44 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

EDGE Elijah Jeudy

EDGE Donell Harris Jr.

