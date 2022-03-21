Fisher, Aggies Target Elite QB Dante Moore

With college football's 2021 officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the top-ranked Aggies 2022 class, the transfer portal, and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

MARCH 21, 2022, 10:45 AM

The Aggies are moving quickly after the decommitment of quarterback Eli Holstein. The first known offer since the weekend parting of ways went out on Monday morning.

Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King staff Dante Moore, arguably the top passer in the class of 2023, announced a new offer from Jimbo Fisher's staff via social media.

The rising senior is as coveted as any player is nationally, recently making visits to LSU, Florida and UCF, among others. Those considered high on his list of options include Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State, too.

As a junior, Moore led King to a state championship in throwing for 3,047 yards and 40 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

The QB is taking several visits during the Hotbed spring break bus tour, already making stops at Auburn this week with Miami next up.

MARCH 18, 2022, 2 PM

Texas A&M is in need of depth at the running back position. And now, the Aggies are one step closer to making that happen.

On Friday, one of the most talented players at the position in the 2023 class, Roderick Robinson, released his top-9 schools, with the Aggies falling into the mix.

Robinson also named Arizona, California, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Stanford, UCLA and USC to his list of finalists.

Robinson also announced visits to USC on March 26, UCLA on March 31, and Stanford on April 1 and 2. He is also planning visits to Miami, Tennessee, and A&M in the coming weeks, but has yet to set the dates.

MARCH 10, 2022, 12:00 PM

It looks like arguably the top Texan in the class of 2023 was back in College Station this week.

According to 247Sports, Allen (Texas) High School standout defensive lineman David Hicks was back in town for a visit on Wednesday. The report says he spent time watching spring practice for Jimbo Fisher's Aggies and came away positively following the day.

"They’re gonna get the most out of me if I go there," Hick said. “I’ve always liked A&M a lot, so this wasn’t going to change anything. But it was nice to be able to see what the everyday experience would be like down there.”

Hicks, who is also considering programs like Texas, Oklahoma and several others in his top group, was last in College Station in February. He spent time at Miami seeing Mario Cristobal's new program earlier this month and has plans to work out at the Under Armour Next camp in Dallas this weekend.

MARCH 5, 2022, 9:00 AM

The Aggies got some good news via Twitter yesterday as one of the nation's top 2023 wideout recruits listed Texas A&M in his top nine schools.

A&M will be competing with Stanford, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, TCU, Texas, and Oregon for James' services.

The 6-3, 180-pound James broke out in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season Del Valle competed within. In just six games of varsity action, the wide receiver hauled in 39 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns per John Garcia with SI99.

MARCH 2, 2022, 6:45 PM

One of the nation's top defensive prospects has trimmed his list.

Joenel Aguero, a versatile secondary prospect who spent 2021 at IMG Academy in Florida before returning to his native Massachusetts for his senior year, has narrowed his list to seven programs.

The Texas A&M Aggies, along with Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida, LSU and Ohio State made up the top seven he released Wednesday night via social media.

More than two dozen programs have offered the 6'1", 195-pound prospect and he will hit the visit trail this month now that the list has been created.

Aguero has yet to make a recruiting trail to College Station, but that is likely to change in short order as he advances with his recruitment. The rising-senior, who helped IMG to a 9-1 record as a junior, was considering making a fall commitment but pushed things back amid a wild coaching carousel.

Texas A&M has four verbal commitments in the class of 2023, though none in the secondary just yet.

FEBRUARY 25, 2022, 11:30 AM

Texas A&M has a new trench target with quite the resume.

Ian Reed, an all-area performer along the Austin (Texas) Vandegrift offensive line as well as on the rugby field at 6'6", 205 pounds, now has a Texas A&M offer to his name.

The rising-senior recruit learned of the new offer on Thursday in speaking to multiple A&M coaches, including Jimbo Fisher.

"They're legit and we got off on the right foot," Reed told SI All-American Friday. "They want to compete and win the SEC and want to win National Championship. I was just honored and humbled to get a prestigious offer like A&M."

The two sides are working on Reed getting to College Station for the first time as a recruit.

"We haven't setup a date yet, I'm busy with rugby and my family is busy, we'll try and find a time to go (soon)," Reed said.

Texas, USC, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Cal and others have offered the 2023 standout to date.

FEBRUARY 19, 2022, 4:45 PM

Cedric Baxter, a op junior from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School, will hit the visit trail this spring and a trip to see Texas A&M is among the first he is scheduled to take.

"I'm going to Texas and Texas A&M at the end of March," he told Inside the Knights' Brian Smith. "And then I might go to Ohio State April 2 and Arkansas on April 16."

Baxter, who did include Texas A&M in his top 12 from late November, is the latest Aggie target in the Sunshine State to appear to have set up a visit. The program signed the top two Florida natives in the class of 2022 in Shemar Stewart and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy.

Following the 2021 season, Baxter was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Orlando Sentinel. He rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Eagles in helping the program to wins as a junior.

FEBRUARY 18, 2022, 11:15 AM

One of the top young running back recruits in the country has eyes on Texas A&M.

Stacy Gage, who will be the lead back at IMG Academy this season, told Sports Illustrated his new Texas A&M offer was one of the last remaining tenders he was hoping to pick up. It came during the evaluation period, soon after Jimbo Fisher spent time at the school.

"He is a cool guy and when he was here he was running around with energy," Gage said of Fisher. "Like when Nick Saban was here, he was real private. When he (Fisher) came, he was really energetic and it was a great impression."

Gage has just about every offer in the country to his name and visits will play a large part of his recruitment down the stretch. Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma are among the contenders to the Aggies at this time.

"I was really looking forward to getting the Texas A&M offer, I'm glad it came in a few weeks ago," Gage added.

FEBRUARY 10, 2022, 5:00 PM

After reclassifying from the 2023 class to the 2022 class, prized defensive end recruit Lebbeus Overton immediately became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

Overton quickly narrowed down his top five to Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

And now, according to a report from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, it appears that Overton's older brother Michaiah could be joining him at his eventual college of choice.

“Us together, the duo, that would spice things up,” Micaiah said to Wiltfong. “I know we can work off each other.

Micaiah has spent the last two seasons at Liberty as a tight end, but plans to make the move to the defensive end spot at his next stop, having added nearly 80 pounds of strength.

He is also excited to have a chance to make an impact with his younger brother, as a tandem.

“It’s just a blessing,” Micaiah continued. “God has been paving the way for us.”

FEBRUARY 9, 2022, 10:00 AM

Back in the summer of 2012, early July to be exact, the Texas A&M staff moved forward from their interest in young quarterback recruit Jackson Hamilton.

Following a visit to College Station, an offer was extended by Jimbo Fisher's staff even before entering his freshman year at Pearland (Texas) High School. He got playing time on varsity in 2021 with the offer in hand. Vanderbilt has since followed with an offer of its own.

The son of longtime football coach Pep Hamilton, there was speculation he could be on the move for a different NFL coaching stop. It would likely mean the young passer would no longer be a semi-local recruit to A&M, but it is no longer the case.

Pep Hamilton will remain with the Houston Texans under new head coach Lovie Smith, as he was appointed to the offensive coordinator role this week. Reports suggested the Jacksonville Jaguars were considering bringing Hamilton in for the same role. Carolina and Chicago were also interested in recent weeks.

Pop on the class of 2025 quarterback's tape and you'll see evidence of a mature signal caller relative to his age, from the footwork, strong arm and awareness to know when to tuck and run as a legitimate dual-threat talent. Hanmilton can play.

It's never too early to look ahead at the game's most important position and it appears a prime A&M target will remain in the area for the bulk of his varsity career.

JANUARY 27, 2022, 11:45 AM

Texas A&M made it last in-person run at the top undecided recruit in America Thursday night.

Shemar Stewart, the one-time A&M lean out of Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace High School, will be back at Miami for an official visit this weekend but not before Jimbo Fisher's staff got some more face time with the elite pass rusher.

Nearly all of the Aggie coaches, including Fisher himself, spent time Stewart's house on Thursday evening in what has become a comfortable bond between each party.

"It was like a big party," a local source told All Aggies.

Stewart, who was at Georgia checking out another finalist last weekend, ranks as the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2022 and would stand as the highest-ranked Texas A&M signee since Myles Garrett should he ink with the 12th man on Wednesday.

JANUARY 27, 2022, 5 PM

Texas A&M will be seeking to add offensive line talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of the top names in the state of Texas is set to make a trip to College Station this weekend, in Austin Westlake IOL TJ Shanahan.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class as of late, Shanahan was offered by the Aggies last January, and has taken unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior has also been offered and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others.

JANUARY 26, 2022, 10:25 AM

One of Texas A&M's top remaining targets has trimmed his list.

According to 247Sports, SI99 safety recruit Jacoby Mathews will choose between Texas A&M, Florida and LSU on National Signing Day. The February 2 choice will come down to the trio, eliminating Texas and Alabama, among others still hoping to traction with the Louisiana native.

Texas A&M's staff went in-home with Mathews earlier this week. LSU will host the safety projection for the final official visit of the cycle this weekend. Florida also recently got him on campus.

The Aggies' No. 1 recruiting class has several targets left including fellow SI99 recruit Shemar Stewart, former commitment Harold Perkins and others down the home stretch.

JANUARY 20, 2022, 5:25 PM:

Texas A&M has made the list of finalists for elite Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who released his top-8 on Thursday afternoon.

Alongside the aggies, Miami, Florida State, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Michigan, and Alabama are amongst the finalists for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound 2023 recruit.

Renaud also has offers from Florida, Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee among many others.

JANUARY 18, 2022, 8:00 AM:

Texas A&M has the top recruiting class in the country but the final dust has yet to settle on the class of 2022.

That day will come February 2, where top targets will sign a National Letter of Intent to their school of choice. It includes verbal commitments, like Harold Perkins, yet to wrap up their recruitment in an official capacity.

Perkins picked A&M at the Under Armour Next All-America Game on January 2, as the Aggies landed the SI99 linebacker recruit over Texas, LSU and others. That day, he talked about taking a few more visits to be sure, and that process has started. Florida hosted him over the weekend and Perkins told Greg Biggins he will use his final official visit to see the new coaching staff at Miami.

As for A&M, he remains verbally committed, but Florida made an impression and a final decision appears yet to be made.

"I’m committed but still open to other schools and I’ll make my final decision on February 2nd," Perkins said. "I’m enjoying the process and have one more trip to take before shutting this all down.”

Perkins is in Hawaii for the Polynesian All-Star week, where he will play his final prep game on Saturday Evening.

JANUARY 17, 2022, 12:00 PM:

Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class speaks for itself, but there is perhaps room for another addition or two before things wrap up for the traditional signing day on February 2.

The top target for A&M, and many others, is also the top uncommitted recruit in the SI99 rankings in Shemar Stewart.

The Aggies have been the trending program for the south Florida pass rusher since the fall, but is it still the case? Local Miami and Georgia are trying to close the gap before pen meets paper next month and he spent time at The U over the weekend, telling multiple outlets it was his best trip to Coral Gables yet.

The Canes were the first program to visit him after the NCAA's dead period ended on Friday morning and they will get the final official visit out of Stewart, too. National champion Georgia is scheduled to host him next weekend to try to make up ground.

At this time, there does not appear to be another College Station trip in the plans for Stewart (he took his official visit during the season) before he officially decides between the three programs. It comes down to the lead Fisher's staff amassed, with the help of assistant coaches as well as top recruits.

Was it big enough to withstand the run Mario Cristobal and/or Kirby Smart has left in the tank the rest of the way? A&M has held off other programs for many signees to date in the class, from Walter Nolen to Evan Stewart and many others in between.

Stay tuned.

