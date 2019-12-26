Fisher Confident Despite Lack of Running Back Depth

HOUSTON, Texas - When Isaiah Spiller signed his letter of intent to play for Texas A & M, the term " workhorse" perhaps wasn't on his agenda. As the youngest member of the Aggies' backfield, the Spring native would likely grow into a full-term starter.

On Friday in NRG Stadium, Spiller will have the chance to show the nation his potential. He'll have to as the team's only scholarship running back on the roster that will suit up. And although plays could go askew, A & M coach Jimbo Fisher still is confident in the freshman in leading the charge.

"We feel good about what we got and some of the guys that are there," Fisher said on the running back situation early this week.

Fisher announced Sunday that sophomore running back Cordarrian Richardson would not play against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. The Aggies head coach said that Richardson had not left the program and still was a member of the program heading into next season.

A & M's running back has diminished since its final game against LSU in November. Jacob Kibodi was the first to announce his transfer, leaving College Station to head to the University of Incarnate Word. Fellow sophomore and original starter Jashaun Corbin announced he would enter the transfer portal earlier month.

A & M could rely on their dual-threat quarterback Kellen Mond to use his leg more than asked. The junior finished second on the team with 383 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Known for his ability to scramble in the pocket, perhaps Mond will step forward into the open field to keep drives alive.

Spiller blossomed into a promising player following the season-ending injury to Corbin. Starting in eight games, the Klein Collins standout rushed for 869 yards and nine touchdowns. Spiller would also tie the single-game rushing record for a freshman with his 217-yard performance against UTSA in November.

The Aggies will face the Cowboys for a 5:45 p.m. kickoff time in NRG Stadium on Friday, Dec.27. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.