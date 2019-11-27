Fisher Gives Update on Injured Aggies Duo

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M played Saturday against No.4 Georiga without two essential pieces to their staff.

Freshman wide receiver and returner Ainias Smith missed a majority of the 19-13 loss with a leg injury. Junior wide receiver Quartney Davis would take over his role in the return game.

A & M coach Jimbo Fisher stated that Smith should be set to return against LSU the coming weekend. Following a meeting with the training staff, Fisher believes his blooming receiver should be set to play a role against the Tigers.

"I definitely think Ainias for sure (will play)" Fisher replied when asked about Smith's status.

One of the more dynamic return men in the conference, Smith has seen his fair share of success early this season. Predominately used on punt returns, the Houston native has accumulated 337 yards on special teams, averaging 11.8 yards per punt and 13.8 per kick.

Smith has also played a role on offense as the team's fourth receiving option. He currently has 20 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

The status of Elijah Blades could be one considered in doubt. The junior cornerback suffered a shoulder injury against Mississippi State and missed the past three games.

Fisher stated that Blades' status is still up in the air heading into the week's practice.

"Elijah, we'll have to wait and see how the week goes," said Fisher.

Perhaps the top cover man for the A & M this season, Blades has shined in his first season out in College Station. Through seven active games, the junior college transfer has collected 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.

Since missing time, junior cornerback Debonie Renfro has stepped up into the starting role. Blades' absence could be problematic against the top-scoring SEC offense, led under the direction of Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow.

A & M and LSU will kickoff off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 30, in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.