Fisher Praises Jackson's Maturity on National Signing Day

COLLEGE STATION — Nearly 550 miles away from Lucedale Miss., Jimbo Fisher sat in his office, waiting for the final announcement of the day. Already adding depth to his backfield, the third-year Texas A & M coach wanted more in the trenches.

Believing he'd land the four-star defensive tackle after receiving a verbal commit a week prior, Fisher needed a signed clarification that McKinnley Jackson would be coming to College Station. In front of his high school, the 327-pound defender grabbed the maroon and white hat to match his shirt.

Consider it signed, sealed and delivered on his word. Only then did Fisher relax, knowing his dream of 25 recruits would become a reality.

"I knew about the time he picked that hat up," Fisher laughed away at the Jackson news during Wednesday's press conference. "I mean we felt good about it. We felt we were in it because, I'm going to say this about McKinnley; He's a very, very mature young man."

The in-bound freshman became one of the shockers during the National Signing Day of 2020. Not only did Jackson leave his commitment to the 2019 National Champions in LSU, but also snubbed Nick Saban of a chance to finish with the No.1 recruiting class in the nation at Alabama.

But trust will go a long way in the recruiting circle. For Fisher, Jackson always was a top get for the future of his program. Even long before he agreed to a $75 million deal with the Aggies, the former Seminoles coach had eyes on Jackson during his time in Tallahassee, Fla.

"I've known McKinnley for a long time. He actually came to my camp at Florida State back when he was a freshman, and he put on a show that day," Fisher said. "We knew then, always had a relationship with him and tried to recruit him."

Jackson, who recently visited College Station before signing pen to paper, aw A & M as an opportunity to branch his skillset outside of football. Building off his education and life past the sport, he believed the Aggies were best for his future both on and off the gridiron.

“They’re both in the SEC so they’re both going to play great football,” Jackson said of his decision, according to AL.com's Craig Stephenson. “It wasn’t about the coaches, because I know coaches can come and go. It was about what Texas A & M can do for me as a person and beyond football. It’s all about brand building.”

Fisher called Jackson mature for his age, well past that of an average 18-year-old. Considering his commitment a "smart process" for his future, the Aggies coach also credited the job defensive lineman coach Elijah Robinson did to build trust, ultimately factoring into Jackson's decision.

Jackson's addition to the 25 signees will have the Aggies finish as the consensus No.6 roster in the nation. His four-star ranking will also place three players in the trenches with similar numbers for the future. Florida defensive end Donell Harris and New Jersey's Fadil Diggs also earned the same ranking before signing with A & M during the Early Signing Period.

According to Fisher, Jackson was "up-front" during the recruiting process — a trait the head coach loved. The whole process Fisher seemed to enjoy, mainly due to the maturity of a player who could help his school early.

"He's 18 going on 30," Fisher said. "He gets things."

The newest A & M standout will have a chance to see early reps for Mike Elko's squad. With the loss of Justin Madubuike to the NFL Draft, the Aggies likely consider the Magnolia State native a long-term replacement in the trenches. A & M will also return Bobby Brown III, Jayden Peevy, Derick Hunter and Josh Rogers — also adding three-star's Dallas Walker and Isaiah Rakes.

As signing day comes to a close, Fisher can relax and prepare for the start of the new season. A more relaxed schedule and veteran roster should have the Aggies looking strong heading into the summer months.

But a veteran coach and well-known recruiter, Fisher won't deny sweating on Wednesday morning. Knowing the process, the Aggies coach will always wait for the ink to dry before letting his guard completely down with a potential player.

Said Fisher: "You never know. I've been in this business for a long time. Until they actually say it and send in those papers, you're a nervous wreck."

The Aggies will begin spring camp on Monday, March 23.