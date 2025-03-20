All Aggies

Several Key Texas A&M Aggies Out For Spring Football

The Texas A&M Aggies are a bit banged up heading into spring football.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss and OL Armaj Reed-Adams react after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss and OL Armaj Reed-Adams react after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies season came to a crashing halt in 2024, with the team dropping four of their last five games, as well as three-straight SEC matchups, including one to their arch-rival Texas Longhorns.

While much of those struggles can be attributed to Mike Elko's adjustment to the first year leading a new program, the Aggies were also hampered by injuries in a major way, particularly on offense after they lost their star running back, Le'Veon Moss.

On Wednesday, Elko discussed where the Aggies stand in the injury department heading into spring practice, and revealed that several key Aggies will not be available for camp.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss reacts after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss reacts after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"A couple of injury notes, but guys that will be out for spring because of injuries sustained during the season," Elko said. "So defensively, Tyreek Chappell, Jayvon Thomas, and Scooby Williams are still recovering. All those guys will be fine by summer, fine for the season, just won't be available this spring. Same thing on offense, Amari Daniels, Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Le'Veon Moss, and then two freshmen who are battling back from some surgical things, Jamar Beal-Goines and Josh Moses. Other than that, we got a healthy group, excited and ready to go. From there, we'll open up the questions."

Moss, of course, was the biggest loss out of that group for the Aggies, with the running game taking a serious hit after his injury. At the time Moss was having the best season in the SEC for a running back, and giving the Aggies a dynamic attack on the ground.

Chappell was also a major loss as well. The Aggies pass defense struggled all season, particularly after his early-season loss.

Fortunately for the Aggies, as Elko pointed out all of these players are expected to be ready to go this summer and in plenty of time for the start of the regular season in August.

