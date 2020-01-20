Former A&M Tight End Scores Touchdown in NFC Championship loss

COLLEGE STATION - Players will always remember their first touchdown. Sometimes it comes off the first snap of the season while others come on a regular Sunday afternoon.

Jace Sternberger will likely remember his first touchdown as one of the few positives from the Green Bay Packers' weekend.

The former Texas A & M tight end collected his first catch in the team's 28-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs. In Levi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers, Sternberger would haul in his first touchdown from Aaron Rodgers for an 8-yard score.

The Packers would lose on the road, 37-20, watching the 49ers return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013. Sternberger would finish with two catches for 13 yards on the evening.

Transferring to College Station for the 2018 season, Sternberger became a focal point of the Aggies' offense in Jimbo Fisher's first season. In his lone season with the program, the former Kansas tight end would collect 48 receptions for 832 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, the most for a tight end in A & M history.

Sternberger's rookie season was met with mixed reviews due to injuries. During training camp, the rookie would suffer an ankle injury in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. He would be placed on the injured reserved to begin the season and would be activated on November 2.

For his rookie season, Sternberger tallied three catches for 15 yards. The former Aggie is expected to be part of the long-term plan of Matt LaFleur's offense..