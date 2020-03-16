AllAggies
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Former Aggie Receives Deal With New England Patriots

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — While the world of college sports will be dark for a while, the NFL will be going strong into their season. That will mean former Aggies will be looking for new deals in the coming weeks.

Jermaine Eluemunor won't be waiting long to know where he spends his 2020 as he's adjusted to life in New England.

The Patriots announced they would place an original round tender on Eluemunor for the start of next season. The former Aggie was initially drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and later traded to New England before the start of last season.

Should a team wish to match the deal for Eluemunor, New England would receive a fifth-round selection as compensation for his services. Last season, the former Aggie was predominately used as a swing lineman or sixth man blocker in heavy run schemes in Josh McDaniels offense.

Eluemunor appeared in 10 games with the Patriots last season. The 25-year-old played 29 offensive snaps. In his first two NFL seasons, Eluemunor appeared in 17 games with the Ravens, making two career starts. With Ted Karras expected to hit the market this offseason, perhaps the former Aggie could see extended playing time 2020 as a part-time starter.

The 25-year-old linemen grew up in the United Kingdom before coming to the states at the age of 14. From there, the other football game became his passion, growing into a serviceable offensive lineman. Eluemunor became a factor to the Aggies offensive line in 2016, where he started in every contest on the right side, splitting time at both right tackle (9 games) and right guard (3).

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Texas A&M Quarterback Receives Huge Pay Day

Ryan Tannehill will return to Tennessee

Cole Thompson

The SEC's Suspension Will Shut It Down — Including Texas A&M

As Ross Bjork spoke Friday, this weekend will be an extended one

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M's Stellar Rise Suddenly Collapses

There will always be a "what if" factor in the new decade

Cole Thompson

Southeastern Conference Pushes Back COVID-19 Date

There you have it fans

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Pro Day Postponed Due To COVID-19

Corona keeps striking

Cole Thompson

Safety Comes First, But COVID-19 Leaves Questions Unanswered In Sports

There will always be the question of 'what if?'

Cole Thompson

SEC Tournament Canceled Due To Spread Of COVID-19

Say goodbye to Nashville

Cole Thompson

by

Ct33

SEC Suspends All Sports Until End Of March

Well, that's a bummer

Cole Thompson

by

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M AD Releases Thoughts On COVID-19

Ross Bjork finally lets his presence felt

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M To Restrict Access To On-Campus Events Through March

The coronavirus has taken over sports

Cole Thompson