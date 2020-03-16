Former Aggie Receives Deal With New England Patriots

COLLEGE STATION — While the world of college sports will be dark for a while, the NFL will be going strong into their season. That will mean former Aggies will be looking for new deals in the coming weeks.

Jermaine Eluemunor won't be waiting long to know where he spends his 2020 as he's adjusted to life in New England.

The Patriots announced they would place an original round tender on Eluemunor for the start of next season. The former Aggie was initially drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and later traded to New England before the start of last season.

Should a team wish to match the deal for Eluemunor, New England would receive a fifth-round selection as compensation for his services. Last season, the former Aggie was predominately used as a swing lineman or sixth man blocker in heavy run schemes in Josh McDaniels offense.

Eluemunor appeared in 10 games with the Patriots last season. The 25-year-old played 29 offensive snaps. In his first two NFL seasons, Eluemunor appeared in 17 games with the Ravens, making two career starts. With Ted Karras expected to hit the market this offseason, perhaps the former Aggie could see extended playing time 2020 as a part-time starter.

The 25-year-old linemen grew up in the United Kingdom before coming to the states at the age of 14. From there, the other football game became his passion, growing into a serviceable offensive lineman. Eluemunor became a factor to the Aggies offensive line in 2016, where he started in every contest on the right side, splitting time at both right tackle (9 games) and right guard (3).