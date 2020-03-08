Former Aggie Scores Touchdown In Return To Texas With XFL

COLLEGE STATION — Fan of high school football in the state of Texas will undoubtedly remember Trey Williams. A five-star running back with pure speed and agility, Williams was a star for the Dekaney Wildcats, helping the team win a state title in 2011.

Now, Williams has become one of the top names in the XFL, the spring football league that has kept the game alive during the NFL's offseason. On Saturday, only 33 miles away from where his career began, the former Aggie running back would greet Houston with a trip to the end zone.

During Week 5's matchup with the Houston Roughnecks, the Seattle Dragons would turn their attention to Williams in his homecoming game. In the second quarter, Williams would take a counter handoff and find the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown to give Seattle a 14-0 lead.

"This is my hometown — it's Houston," Williams said on the sideline to ESPN's Diana Russini, "I have to do it. I have to do it for my mom. I got to do it for my family. It's motivation."

Williams, who was the Dragons' first overall selection in the 2020 XFL's inaugural draft, would finish the afternoon with 28 yards off seven carries and the score. The Roughnecks would come back to win, 32-23, following a 354-yard performance from likely league-MVP PJ Walker.

Williams, known for his comedic style in the locker room, had some fun on the sidelines in front of a 17,00-plus crowd. Channeling his inner "Rock" impression, he would mess with Russini, calling out 'it doesn't matter' when asking her name.

Williams spent three seasons in College Station as a change-of-pace back in Kevin Sumlin's offense. Named to the All-SEC freshman roster in 2012, the shifty runner became a focal point of the Aggies' special teams from 2012-14. Williams would finish with 1,343 rushing yards, 330 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Undrafted in 2015, Williams would spend time with the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, the Aggie alum became a specialty back for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He would rush for over 200 yards and score two touchdowns in six games before the league ceased operations.

In the XFL, Williams has tallied 122 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. He currently ranks 13th among XFL players on the ground.