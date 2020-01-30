Former Aggies DE Myles Garrett to Meet With Roger Goodell on Indefinite Ban

COLLEGE STATION - Former Texas A & M defensive end Myles Garrett will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about his reinstatement to the league next season. The news was first reported Monday by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

According to Cabot, the two parties are expected to meet within the next 60 days, with hopes the issue can be resolved moving forward. Goodell stated that while the plan is to give the Cleveland Browns' star a second chance, nothing will be set in stone until further evaluation.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league back on Nov.15 for ripping off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and striking him in the head. The former No.1 overall pick would miss the final six games of the season, leading to a 6-10 finish for the Browns last season. Garrett would be fined $45,643 and would$1.14 million in lost game checks.

Fellow Brown defender Larry Ogunjobi would receive a one game suspension while Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey would be suspended for three. All three players would be fined for their actions by the league officials and both clubs would be fined $250,000 each. Garrett was remorseful of the incident, posting his thoughts on social media the following day.

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a statement released by the team. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

One of the greatest defenders to hit the turf at Kyle Field, Garrett excelled with the Aggies from 2014-16. During his three years in College Station, the 6-foot-4 defensive end would collect 141 total tackles, 31 sacks, seven forced fumbles and one interception. He would finish his career with the Aggies as a two-time All-American and a two-time All-SEC player.

Garret's career in the NFL has flourished as well. As one of the top pass rushers in the league, Garrett has collected 104 total tackles, 65 quarterback hits, 31 sacks, six forced fumbles and four pass deflections. Before his suspension, Garrett had tallied 10 sacks, reaching the double-digit marker for the second time in his career (2018).

Garrett was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.